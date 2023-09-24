“It Wasn’t About the Money”: Leaving Jealousy Over Michael Jordan’s $35,000,000 Contract in the Past, Dennis Rodman Reveals Motivation for Three-Peat

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman was revealed to have been jealous of Michael Jordan’s $35,000,000 paycheck, during his time at the franchise, according to his book, Bad as I Wanna Be. Rodman, who played for the Bulls for only three seasons, won the title each time. Reminiscing about his time in Chicago during an interview with the Bulls, Rodman talked about how the team was a huge family during these years. Rodman professed his love for his past teammates and coach Phil Jackson. Apparently having moved past the jealousy he once felt for MJ, Rodman claimed that the motivation behind the 3-peat came from the city of Chicago, and the team’s fans.

One of the most eccentric players of all time and easily the most eccentric in the famous Bulls roster, Rodman always gave it his all on the court. He is widely regarded as one of the best rebounding forwards in the history of the NBA. While the likes of Pippen and Michael Jordan did the bulk of the scoring, with Rodman, the Bulls would have struggled to achieve their second 3-peat in a matter of years.

Dennis Rodman claims Chicago acted as inspiration to win at the Bulls

Rodman had previously revealed that he was jealous of the insane $35,000,000 contract that MJ had signed, in 1996. Earning just around $4,000,000, Rodman took home around $9,00,000 in his second season, also in 1996.

Still, speaking with the Chicago Bulls all these years later, he talked about how he wanted to win not for money. Instead, the Bulls and Rodman wanted to give their best each game and churn out victories for the “city of Chicago.” Talking about the likes of Pippen, Kukoc, Phil Jackson and of course, Michael Jordan, Rodman had some touching words for his time at the Bulls:

“Phil Jackson, I love him so much. Phil Jackson, Toni Kukoc, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr. Man, what a family. And the city of Chicago, captivated us man. And we just did one thing. Out job was to win, for the city man. It wasn’t personal, it was for the city. That’s what I wanted. It ain’t about the money. It’s for the city.”

While Rodman undoubtedly had his issues off the court, he was an integral part of everything Bulls achieved during those three seasons. Rodman’s sheer will and athleticism in defense meant that the Bulls’ attacking stars could focus better on their jobs instead, which was scoring.

Dennis Rodman got emotional after returning to Chicago after 13 years

Rodman was already a 2-time champion with the Detroit Pistons when he arrived at the Bulls. He spent just three years at the franchise which helped take his tally up to 5.

Still, it appears as though The Worm had a special connection with the city of Chicago, and the Bulls. Returning to the United Center 13 years after leaving the Bulls in 1999, Rodman ended up getting emotional.

He thanked Chicago fans for still loving him and remembering him all those years later. Rodman claimed that he had utmost respect for the city, and claimed to have worked his a** off during his time at the franchise.