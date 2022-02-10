“Darius Garland really accomplished a Cavs feat that even LeBron James didn’t achieve”: The All-Star becomes the 2nd youngest player in franchise history with a 25/5/5 game on 80% shooting

Darius Garland put on a show in the Cavs 105-92 win over the Spurs, putting up 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds on 12-15 shooting from the field.

The San Antonio Spurs-Cleveland Cavaliers clash, both led by first-time All-Stars, was a pretty entertaining bout despite Cleveland’s 13-point win. After trailing by one point in the first quarter, J.B. Bickerstaff’s never looked back and were in driving seat for the remainder of the contest.

Darius Garland continued to put an outstanding performance. The young guard managed to score 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal while knocking down an absolutely efficient 80% from the field and 100% from beyond the arc. And for his stellar outing, Darius managed to make his way into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ record books.

The 22-year-old is now the 2nd youngest player in franchise history to record 25/5/5 in a game while shooting 80% from the field. Surprisingly, LeBron James isn’t the one who is the youngest. That record is held by Brad Daugherty.

Darius Garland tonight: 27 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

12-15 FG

3-3 3P He’s the 2nd youngest Cavs player with a 25/5/5 game on 80% shooting (Brad Daugherty). pic.twitter.com/w8Hx0MIbMf — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022

Also Read: Brodie publicly questions Vogel’s ability as a coach

NBA Twitter lauds Darius Garland for his remarkable performance against the Spurs

As soon as DG’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Best point guard in the east 🔥 — Cavs 34-21🧊 (@confidence_CM) February 10, 2022

the kendrick lamar of bball https://t.co/HpV3GXF3M0 — B2 (@Baldovinosaur) February 10, 2022

First game back from injury, too 👌🏻 — Ben (@bjturrner) February 10, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter trolls the Mavs MVP for hilariously getting hit in the groin during a pregame shootaround

Without a doubt, Garland is having a great year, to say the least. The shifty guard has been averaging 19.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game while leading the young Cavs team to an impressive 34-21 record. At the rate this Cleveland squad has been playing some elite-level basketball, they could advance to the postseason for the first time since LeBron led the team in 2018.