“Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson”: Damian Lillard names the four legends on his version of the NBA’s Mt Rushmore

Damian Lillard recently named Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson on his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of who the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Also Read: Jason Kidd chooses Lakers superstar over Michael Jordan, praises his complete skillset

Let’s take a look at the players Damian Lillard selected to name his NBA Mt. Rushmore.

Damian Lillard named his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players

Damian Lillard, like most basketball fanatics around the world, had all three – His Airness, The Black Mamba, and The King on his Mt. Rushmore. After putting a lot of thought in for the fourth spot, Dame Dolla added Magic Johnson to the list. On his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Lillard revealed:

“NBA players, I’m gonna go with MJ, LeBron, Kobe, and I’m gonna say Magic.”

Also Read: Damian Lillard believes Uncle Drew has the most beautiful game in the history of the NBA

To be honest, Lillard had a pretty generic but solid list. Each of the players that Dame mentioned are some all-time greats and have impacted the sport in their own ways.