‘It’s a problem when J. Cole has a better stat line than Draymond Green’: Ryan Clark blasts Warriors star for playing too emotionally and fouling out of game three of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green has been the biggest storyline for the Warriors coming out of a disastrous game three, and Ryan Clark made a scathing comment related to J. Cole.

The Warriors were downed by the Celtics 116-100 in a potential momentum shifting game. Curry performed well again, pouring in 31 points including going 12 of 22 from the field and 6 of 11 from the three point line.

However, Green’s antics may have cost Golden State the game. He was a -13 for the game, scoring only 2 points on 1 of 4 from the field.

He also picked up six fouls in the process, leaving the game earlier than him or the Warriors would have liked. Green’s defense is integral to what the Warriors do, and he needs to step up offensively to justify his presence.

Draymond Green tonight: 2 Points

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

25% FG

6 Fouls pic.twitter.com/L0WfQ91Lam — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2022

Ryan Clark compares Draymond Green to J. Cole

Green is one of the best defenders of the modern NBA that the league has ever seen. His size makes it tough to score on him inside, and his lateral movement means he can switch on to any position 1-5.

That’s why Golden State needs him to stay in the game and make impact plays on defense. Offensively, Green is a very gifted passer and has been the Warriors’ lead facilitator for quite some time now. He needs to do more of that and step and make the scoring plays when he’s in position.

After the game three loss, Green has been receiving a lot of backlash with fans also pointing to how he’s scored just fifteen points in this series and also has 15 fouls.

Draymond Green this series: 15 fouls

15 points pic.twitter.com/1CNMyNuYN8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 9, 2022

Ryan Clark took it a step further by comparing Green to hip hop star J. Cole. Cole is currently hooping in the Canadian Elite Basketball league, scoring buckets for his team in style. A comparison between the two seems almost foolish to make but Clark did it anyway.

Ryan Clark blasts Draymond Green: ‘It’s a problem when J. Cole has a better stat line than Draymond Green’ https://t.co/qgMcfjQahw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 9, 2022

Warriors fans will hope Draymond can cut down on his emotional play. Green’s style of play is like a double-edged sword. When it works, the opposing team is completely rattled as Green’s gotten into their heads. However, when it fails, Green’s value diminishes greatly, and he even becomes unplayable.

