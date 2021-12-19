“It’s almost like you get pulled out of class, and everybody’s kind of like ‘ooooh'”: Blake Griffin on the chaos surrounding the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin reflects on the chaos surrounding the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols.

The Brooklyn Nets, who were on a four-game winning streak, lost to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The Nets had ten of its players in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including the league’s leading scorer Kevin Durant.

The top seed in the eastern conference, the Nets had their ninth loss of the season. Brooklyn fans had a reason to rejoice with Kyrie Irving returning. However, to their dismay, Irving had entered the league’s health and safety protocols even before he could play his first game of this season.

The Nets had a starting lineup consisting of 3 rookies for the first time since 15th April 2009. Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, and David Duke Jr. were three of the five players starting for the Nets. Though the Nets lost the game, the rookies were applauded for their efforts in the game.

Also read: “I know I should be playing!”: Knicks’ Kemba Walker publicly puts his foot down on situation with head coach Tom Thibodeau after 29 point outburst vs Celtics

During the post-game interview, Blake Griffin spoke about the situation in the locker room, terming it as complete chaos. The Nets forward seemed bewildered.

Blake Griffin addresses the chaos surrounding NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Griffin, who has been struggling with his performances this season, had a satisfactory performance tonight. The former slam dunk contest winner had 17-points, 7-rebounds, and 6-assists on 47.5% shooting from the field. However, Griffin was a dismal 3-for-10 from the 3-point line.

During the post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the mayhem surrounding the NBA’s COVID protocols. The Nets are one of the teams to be most affected by this.

“It’s just crazy, man. I don’t know how to really describe it. I feel like you just walk in the locker room, and you just look at everybody and laugh, and then you just move on.”

“It’s almost like you get pulled out of class, and everybody’s kind of like ‘ooooooooooh'”

Blake Griffin speaks on the chaos of the NBA’s current COVID situation: “It’s just crazy, man. I don’t know how to really describe it. I feel like you just walk in the locker room and you just look at everybody and laugh, and then you just move on.” pic.twitter.com/lpM8ShvUQ6 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 19, 2021

Though the Nets sit comfortably at the no. 1 position in the eastern conference, they would need their Big 3 to return soon. At full strength, the Nets are one of the favorites to win the chip this year.

Also read: “Bruh, did he just windmill a layup?!”: Ja Morant is hilariously astonished by an NC Central player shooting an exaggerated lay-up

The NBA has already increased its testing and safety measures. Thus one hopes the disorder surrounding the protocols diminishes.