“Bruh, did he just windmill a layup?!”: Ja Morant is hilariously astonished by an NC Central player shooting an exaggerated lay-up

Ja Morant takes to Twitter to display his disbelief over the fact that a collegiate basketball player tried to windmill a lay-up.

Ja Morant is quite literally the definition of what a vertical spacer is in basketball. Ever since his rookie season, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar has tried to pull off the most audacious dunks to have ever been attempted in league history. Hilariously enough, Morant probably has the greatest collection of ‘What if?’ dunks in his resume.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies however, Ja Morant has been sidelined due to Health and Safety Protocols for the past 11 games. The Grizz however, have hold up mightily fine without their floor general at the helm.

In these 11 games, Memphis, much to Chris Vernon’s elation, has gone 10-1, while posting up an incredible 97.4 defensive rating. This would make them the 6th greatest defense in the 3-point era. It’s safe to say that Grizzlies can do without Morant’s high-flying, for now at the very least.

Ja Morant is astonished at a windmill lay-up.

Ja Morant isn’t one who windmills all too often as he’s more of a power-dunker, jamming the ball through the hoop with an immense amount of force. However, this isn’t to say that Morant can’t windmill as it’s obvious by his hops that he could if he wanted to at any point in a game.

While watching North Carolina Central go up 40 points against Delaware State, Morant noticed that a highlight from Bleacher Report had No. 4 on NC Central attempt to do a lay-up but hilariously added a windmill precursor to it. He took to Twitter to say, “Bruh did a windmill lay-up *laughing emoji*”

bruh did a windmill lay up 😂 https://t.co/v3gN3ZtjzJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 18, 2021

The player featured here is Dontavius King, who actually responded to the Memphis star on Twitter saying, “I caught a flat bro.”