“I know I should be playing!”: Knicks’ Kemba Walker publicly puts his foot down on situation with head coach Tom Thibodeau after 29 point outburst vs Celtics

Kemba Walker publicly puts his foot down with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau after 29-point outburst vs Celtics

What does Kemba Walker have to do to be included in the Knicks rotation?

For those that may not know, the Knicks haven’t been that hot this season. And early on, team head coach Tom Thibodeau pinned it on Kemba Walker and kept him out of the rotation for the last 10 games. Some might even say he was unfairly scapegoated. And yes, we are ‘some’.

But, with as many as 6 Knicks players entering health and safety protocols, and Derrick Rose being out with an ankle injury, Tom Thibodeau had no choice but to play Walker. And boy did that serve the team well.

Knicks in health and safety protocols: Immanuel Quickley

Obi Toppin

RJ Barrett

Kevin Knox

Quentin Grimes

And now, Miles McBride If Derrick Rose, who hurt his ankle Thursday and is questionable for tonight, doesn’t play in Boston, Alec Burks & Kemba Walker are only two PGs. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 18, 2021

To be clear, the Knicks did end up losing this one 107-114 to the Celtics. However, with Julius Randle bumbling into tough and inefficient shots the whole game, the only reason this game was even close was due to former Celtics, Kemba Walker, and Evan Fournier’s 32 point showing.

So far, Kemba has been pretty quiet on his situation with the Knicks. Or at least he had been.

After New York’s most recent game the star decided to put his foot down. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see it.

Kemba Walker announces that he believes he should be seeing playing time for the New York Knicks

Kemba Walker is too good a player to be out of the rotation for any team in the league.

In a previous article, we said that the biggest thing the Knicks need is more scoring. And that is exactly what this man can provide if he is given time and some trust.

Now, we don’t think Thibs had any trust in Kemba against the Celtics. It was more a case of necessity due to lack of players, more than anything else. But time? Hooo boy did he get time!

In 37 minutes, against a very promising Celtics side, the man scored 29 points, on 40% from the field, and 45.5% from beyond the arc. And after that solid showing, this is what the man had to say.

Kemba Walker: “I know I should be playing.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 19, 2021

“I hate it. I want to play.” Kemba Walker on not playing previous 10 games for #Knicks after scoring 29 points vs. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/3tGWOnF2dd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2021

Frankly, we couldn’t agree more with Kemba Walker here. Now, we just hope that Tom Thibodeau can do the right thing, and at least put him back in the damn rotation.

God knows the Knicks need it.

