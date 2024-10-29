“It’s Always a Good Challenge”: Victor Wembanyama Previews Battles Against Chet Holmgren’s Thunder

The Spurs-Thunder clash has turned out to be must-watch TV for fans since last season because of the budding rivalry between the NBA’s two new big men, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Even Wembanyama is excited to face the Western Conference table-toppers on Wednesday night.

The Spurs haven’t had the start to the campaign that they had hoped for. Despite the addition of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, Gregg Popovich’s side has lost two out of their first three regular season games. Wemby hopes to get back to winning ways by upsetting the only undefeated team remaining in the West.

“I’m very excited to go back on the winning track… It’s in Oklahoma City, they’ve been playing really good basketball… It’s always a good challenge,” Wembanyama spoke about the OKC battle after the conclusion of tonight’s clash against the Rockets.

Wembanyama’s positive approach is a good sign. However, it isn’t going to be easy to clinch a win against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. After clinching wins against the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks, the OKC are expected to keep their win streak alive against the Spurs.

But fans can rest assured that Holmgren and Wemby will indulge in yet another classic duel.

Wemby outperformed Holmgren in their head-to-head matchups last season

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren were #1 and #2 on the rookie ladder in the previous campaign. The two unicorns elevated their performance while facing each other as if they had a point to prove.

In three clashes last season, Wembanyama was the superior player, averaging more points (20-16.3), rebounds (13-7.7), assists (4.3-4), and blocks (3.7-1.7). But Holmgren had the last laugh, emerging victorious in two games out of the three.

The Sophomore OKC star has a more balanced team around him, with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams leading the charge for the team. On the other hand, Wemby is the centerpiece of the Spurs with the only big name accompanying him being Chris Paul. Therefore, Holmgren is more likely to have the upper hand in the contest

The Spurs have a better roster than the previous season. But their chances of making it to the postseason are still slim to none. The 7ft 4” Frenchman will needs to reach his peak form at the earliest to maximize the team’s chances of clinching a playoff berth.