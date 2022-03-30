Basketball

“It’s an insult to Michael Jordan, his Wizards were better than LeBron James’ team”: Skip Bayless rags Lakers for being 31-44 in latest crusade against the King

"It’s an insult to Michael Jordan, his Wizards were better than LeBron James' team": Skip Bayless rags Lakers for being 31-44 in latest crusade against the King
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I decided to go with Venky because...": Shreyas Iyer reveals why Venkatesh Iyer and not Andre Russell bowled 19th Over vs RCB in 2022 IPL
Next Article
Result of IPL match yesterday: Who won RCB vs KKR yesterday match 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"It’s an insult to Michael Jordan, his Wizards were better than LeBron James' team": Skip Bayless rags Lakers for being 31-44 in latest crusade against the King
“It’s an insult to Michael Jordan, his Wizards were better than LeBron James’ team”: Skip Bayless rags Lakers for being 31-44 in latest crusade against the King

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James yet again, comparing his game right now to Michael Jordan’s…