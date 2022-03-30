“It’s an insult to Michael Jordan, his Wizards were better than LeBron James’ team”: Skip Bayless rags Lakers for being 31-44 in latest crusade against the King

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James yet again, comparing his game right now to Michael Jordan’s 2nd return to the NBA

So, it’s back. ‘Is LeBron James greater, or is Michael Jordan?’

As you may already know, it is a LONG exhausted debate, that for some reason, keeps raging on for years on end. But, one Skip Bayless always feels the need to bring it back, time after time.

In case you may not be aware, if there was ever a real-life version of Dave Chappelle’s sketch, ‘The Playa Hater’s Ball’, there wouldn’t be a competition. Instead, it would simply be an annual ceremony to celebrate just how prolific Bayless is when it comes to hating on LeBron James.

Really, this man will find any argument, look into every cave, every nook and cranny even, to find a way and put down LeBron James. Oftentimes this means that he simply compares a certain aspect of Michael Jordan in a very unfair manner to the King. And well, let’s just say, the man has managed to do it yet again.

Skip Bayless explains how he believes Michael Jordan, even in his Washington Wizards days outdid what LeBron James is doing today

Yes, you read the subheading right. Michael Jordan did indeed play for the Washington Wizards at one point in time. In fact, he did it for two consecutive seasons.

During his time in Washington, MJ wasn’t a bad NBA player by any means. In fact, in both seasons, the man averaged about 20 points per game. But, he wasn’t quite Michael Jordan… and his efficiency and shot selection REALLY wasn’t benefitting the team at all.

But, Skip believes even that form of His Airness was far better than LeBron James.

You don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

MJ’s return was ceremonial. Nobody expected those Jordan teams to compete for a championship. This Laker team was picked to win it ALL and is now 13 games under .500. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/tDQmPNXzlc — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 30, 2022

We’re not even going to bother breaking this down. Instead, we’ll end it with one simple statement.

Skip Bayless will always be Skip Bayless.

