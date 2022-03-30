“If I wanted to snuff your lights out, I would do it in a heartbeat” – When Michael Jordan almost got beaten up by WWE Hall of Famer

Michael Jordan once unintentionally disrespected WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and apologised before the matter worsened.

Michael Jordan and Mark Henry are two of the most respected sportsmen all around the globe. Jordan is considered one of if not the greatest NBA player of all time. Henry, on the other hand, is among the most natural athletes to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring.

It is to be noted that the WWE wrestler is also a former Olympian and has represented the United States in Olympics in the sport of weightlifting during the event of 1992 and 1996. The moniker ‘World’s strongest man’ is more than just a nickname.

He had a few friends from the NBA arena. NBA superstars like Charles Barkley and Karl Malone were the ones the wrestler enjoyed hanging out with during the Atlanta Olympics of 1996. This was also where he met Jordan for the first time but the meeting was not pleasant for either of the two.

Mark Henry says he put Michael Jordan in his place’

During an appearance on Vlad TV, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how he felt disrespected by Jordan and what his response was.

“At the 1996 Olympics, I was friends with Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, David Robinson. I knew guys on the team personally. I went to the hotel with Charles. As we’re in the lobby, Michael walks up. It’s not, ‘Hey, how are you doing guys…?’ It was was, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘Who the f*ck are you?’ And that was the introduction. Charles was like, ‘Ohhhhhh.'” Mark Henry revealed.

Even though the NBA superstar did not do it intentionally as he was unaware of the then weightlifter, the tone with which Michael Jordan asked Mark Henry irked the weightlifter. Henry then decided to put him in his place.

“It didn’t matter [that I knew him]. It was the… You don’t walk up to Mark Henry and talk to me like I’m some kind of peon. I was somebody in the world. Maybe I didn’t make the money you made, people don’t know my name, I don’t sell a billion dollars in shoes. But I’m Mark Henry. And if I wanted to snuff your lights out, I would do it in a heartbeat. Charles smoothed it over. [Michael] was like, ‘My bad, I didn’t want to come across like that.’ But he did. Of course, he smoothed it over and said he wasn’t trying to disrespect me…I put him in his place,” Mark Henry added.

Michael Jordan is surely not the one who will take a step back. But, here he did! Seeing a 6’4”, 360 lbs guy getting mad at him the NBA superstar must have realized that Mark Henry is the wrong guy to mess with. Thus, the basketball legend apologized to the then weightlifter and also invited him to his birthday party!

