“It’s Championship or Bust!”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Brutally’ Assesses James Harden Joining Clippers’ Trio of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook

James Harden has finally got his wish and is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Traded back to his hometown, Harden was moved in a trade that involved seven players and multiple draft picks. This trade sees the Beard join Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George to form a super team in LA.

This was the topic of discussion on Inside the NBA before their doubleheader was tipped off. With a new super team out in the West, the crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson discussed the future of the league. After all, the trade does seem to make the Clippers, the favorites in the West, at least on paper.

However, not everyone is a believer of the Clippers’ new might. In fact, the Big Diesel is rather skeptical. Taking aim at the Clippers, Shaq provided a brutal assessment for their 2023-2024 season. He said the following on the matter.

“For players of this caliber, Kawhi [Leonard], PG [Paul George], Russel [Westbrook], and James [Harden], it’s championship or bust. Another big-name guy. You know, the Clippers, for the past four or five years have been very iffy… but, if they don’t win a championship, they don’t win a championship, it doesn’t work.”

To be fair to Shaq, he is right on the money. For the past few seasons now, the Clippers have always been touted as championship contenders. But now, with a roster of four All-NBA caliber players, they should be the downright favorites to win it all. But, will they finally live up to the billing?

James Harden is on his fourth team in four years and needs to make this work

This trade is particularly important for James Harden. Having forced his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Beard finds himself on his fourth team in four years. Previously, he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets, both organizations from which he forced himself out.

Now, he has done it again, and this time, he has to make it work. Now on a super team with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and his former OKC Thunder and Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook, it’s now or never for Harden. As he received a warm welcome from Russ in the Clippers locker room, one cannot help but think this is their last chance to win a championship.

But, while he did get a warm welcome from Brodie, his critics did not rest. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst jokingly commended Harden for his 100% success rate in demanding trades. And, he isn’t the only one worried about this move. There is a lot on the line for the Clippers this season.

As Shaq mentioned, it is a championship or bust for the Clips. This season will essentially make or break them. If they succeed, they cement their place in the annals of history. But, if they fail, then they become remembered for all the wrong reasons.