“It’s ironic Kobe Bryant took Jayson Tatum under his wing when Jaylen Brown has the Mamba Mentality”: Skip Bayless believes JB has been better than his Celtics teammate in the Finals vs GSW

According to Skip Bayless, Jaylen Brown deserves to be recognized as the MVP of the first 3 games of the NBA Finals over Jayson Tatum.

Despite having absolutely no prior finals experience for these Boston Celtics players, Ime Udoka’s boys are giving the Golden State Warriors a run for their money. Co-led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Eastern Conference Champions are currently leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

With the Cs blowing out Stephen Curry and co. in Game 3 at the TD Garden, there were a lot of changes in the Finals MVP ladder. Chef Curry, who was first on the ladder after Game 2, fell down a spot. Jayson Tatum, who was fourth on the ladder after Game 2, jumped up 2 positions to #3. The biggest jump of all – Jaylen Brown, who was fifth after Game 2, is the current favorite to win the Finals MVP trophy.

Updated NBA Finals MVP Ladder, via @NBA: 1.) Jaylen Brown

2.) Steph Curry

3.) Jayson Tatum

4.) Klay Thompson

5.) Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/fL3VQ3Q9tO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 10, 2022

Also Read: Draymond Green retorts savagely to CJ McCollum’s prediction for Celtics to become 2022 NBA champions over Warriors

Skip Bayless joins the likes of analysts Nick Wright, and Chris Broussard, among several others to agree with the notion that JB deserves to lift the 2022 Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

“Jaylen Brown came out to play possessed in Game 3”: Skip Bayless

On a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Bayless claimed that Brown has been a better player than JT, so far. Skip even spoke about the Celtics guard playing with Mamba Mentality, and how he totally dismantled Steve Kerr’s boys in the 1st period of the Game 3 clash.

“Jaylen Brown should be the MVP through 3 games and Jaylen Brown is a little better player, to me, than Jayson Tatum. I’ve told you that from the start. Jaylen Brown is more athletic than Jayson Tatum.

It’s ironic that Kobe took Jayson Tatum under his wing, and yet the guy with the Mamba Mentality is the other guy. Jaylen Brown had it.

You could just see it spilling all over the court last night. He came out to play possessed last night. In the first quarter, he took it to Golden State and he took the life out of Golden State with 17 first-quarter points. That set the tone for what turned into a blowout. I don’t think anybody could’ve dealt with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter. He was a terror.”

It’s ironic Kobe took Jayson Tatum under his wing, because the guy with the Mamba Mentality is Jaylen Brown. He played possessed last night. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Js3eVCJtvt — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2022

Also Read: NBA Reddit, Twitter, and analysts have JB winning Finals MVP over JT

Averaging a solid 22.7/7.3/4.3 on much more efficient shooting than Tatum, Brown is shining when it matters the most. However, Stephen Curry does have the potential to lead the Warriors out of the hole they’re in.