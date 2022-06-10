“Jaylen Brown should be FMVP and he is a little better player than Jayson Tatum”: NBA Reddit, Twitter, and analysts have JB winning Finals MVP over JT

If Jaylen Brown outperforms Jayson Tatum in Game 4 and the Celtics win, he might win the Finals MVP over the 24-year-old, 3x All-Star.

The Boston Celtics got a brutal defeat at the hands of Stephen Curry in the Game 2 blowout in San Francisco on Sunday. That had Curry lead the race for 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

Led by Al Horford after the Game 1 win of the Celtics, that race now has multiple contenders with Cs bouncing back with a dominant physical performance to regain the lead in TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Finals averages 22.6 PPG

7.3 RPG

4.6 APG

42.8 FG% He’s showing up on the biggest stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZYJ2c8jEao — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) June 9, 2022

Although undeniably Horford had a massive impact in Game 3 (11 pts, 8 ribs, 6 ast) and so did Stephen Curry (31 pts, 4 ribs, 2 ast), it was Jaylen Brown whose 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the night effort proved to be the game-winning performance.

And now the man who racked up 17-points, 5-rebounds, and 3 assists in the first quarter itself leads the race for MVP as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the series with their 116-100 win on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown is #1 in the Finals MVP race over Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has yet to have his kind of scoring night that doesn’t leave his opponents much to do with. Although he’s had 28 and 26 points in the last two games, his inefficiency could’ve proven to be troublesome for the Cs had Brown, Smart, Horford, Robert Williams, and Kobe White not shown up big time.

And now that there are four more games to play in the series, NBA Reddit and Twitter wonder whether JB will win the Finals MVP over JT.

Right now, Jaylen Brown is the Finals MVP! https://t.co/DODgdzHKGx — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) June 9, 2022

“Jaylen Brown should be the MVP through 3 games and Jaylen Brown is a little better player than Jayson Tatum.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/JimLIMUyic — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 9, 2022

“I think Jaylen Brown is going to win Finals MVP. … But Steph’s been the best player in the Finals so far. It’s on the board Steph could become the 1st modern player on a losing team to win Finals MVP.” — @getnickwright breaks down his NBA Finals MVP ladder 🪜 after 2 games: pic.twitter.com/2Y9I7CQXI2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 8, 2022

If the Celtics somehow manage to pull off a win in Game 4 and Brown outshines Tatum once more, not only the Warriors would find it tough to get over a 3-1 deficit, Tatum as well would indeed be lagging far behind to catch up to Brown.

