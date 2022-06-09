“Jayson Tatum’s Celtics will be ringless, just like you!”: Draymond Green retorts savagely to CJ McCollum’s prediction for Celtics to become 2022 NBA champions over Warriors

NBA Insider reveals a hilarious conversation between Pelicans star CJ McCollum and Warriors man Draymond Green on the topic of the 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green just LOVES to talk trash, doesn’t he?

He may not be the most conventionally skilled player on any NBA court. But, he is important to his team’s success, and boy does he know it. Because at that point, no matter what anybody says, this man simply seems to refuse to ever quiet down. And why would he? Dray seems to have a knack for getting under his opponents’ skin, after all.

But, if you believed this attitude only exists during his time on the court, you’d be more sorely mistaken than Christopher Columbus thinking he’d reached India, when he… ‘discovered’ the lands of USA.

Recently, one of the top NBA insiders right now, Chris Haynes revealed a conversation between Draymond Green and CJ McCollum about the latter’s prediction for the 2022 NBA Finals as a whole. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see the Warrior’s reply to CJ’s comment.

Also Read: “LeBron James is interested in Collin Sexton!”: NBA Insider reveals Lakers’ questionable offseason plans to bring in Cavaliers star, to help fix their gargantuan mess

Draymond Green touches on the number of rings CJ McCollum after finding out his prediction for who will win the 2022 NBA Championship

In case you may not have been aware, CJ McCollum has recently signed up to be on certain ESPN shows during the Pelicans’ offseason. And one of the things he had to talk about during one of his appearances on the show, was of course, the 2022 NBA Finals.

Now, during the show’s shoot, the Pelicans star made it clear that while he believes the Warriors will take game 4, the Celtics will take the series overall.

That prediction isn’t disrespectful to anyone in any capacity, but CJ still wanted Draymond Green to hear it from him, before he saw it on TV.

McCollum later recounted his conversation to NBA Insider, Chis Haynes, with the following being an excerpt from his piece on the matter.

“I’ve (CJ McCollum) got to tell you this. I picked Boston to win Game 3, I picked you guys to win Game 4. But ultimately, I’ve got the Celtics winning the Finals,” McCollum told Green. “I just want you to hear it from me first before you hear me say it on TV.”

CJ McCollum informed Draymond Green after Game 3 that he picked Celtics to win Finals. Green replied, “That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you.” A @YahooSports story on how they both navigate the double-dipping player-media dynamic. https://t.co/R99nj7CkZr — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 9, 2022

Green, without hesitation, responded, “That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you. Respect.”

Then Green just walked off with a smirk.

“Damn, that was a good ass comeback,” McCollum said to himself as he watched Green mosey on. “But, hey, he heard it from me.”

Not just quick with the pass, but quick with the tongue as well.

You love to see it. But can Draymond Green make these sharp words of his a reality?

Guess we have no choice but to wait and watch as the 2022 NBA Finals continue to unfold.

Also Read: “I guess LeBron James’ feelings got hurt!”: When Warriors’ Klay Thompson openly taunted Lakers star, spurring on one of the greatest comebacks in Sports History