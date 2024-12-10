mobile app bar

‘It’s Jay-Z And I Say Oh S**t’: Jamal Crawford Had Michael Jordan Forge His Relationship With The Rapper

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jamal Crawford (L), Michael Jordan (C), Jay-Z (R)

Jamal Crawford (L), Michael Jordan (C), Jay-Z (R). Credits: Imagn Images

The worlds of rap and basketball are intricately intertwined. Rappers and NBA stars share off-court relationships, and these relationships are often based on the mutual respect that each party shares for the other’s craft. Former NBA 6th Man of the Year Jamal Crawford elaborated on how he also shares a relationship with a rapper and revealed that Michael Jordan was responsible for forming it.

Jordan was a huge fan of J Crossover, and the former Clipper claims that he was able to use his friendship with him to meet HOV. He elaborated on how the relationship came to be as he recalled the story for Paul George on Podcast P. According to Crawford, he was preparing for an ACL surgery after his rookie season when he met the rapper for the first time.

Crawford remembered how he was walking around the city of Chicago, strengthening his knee for his surgery, when he met William Wesley, a senior executive for the Knicks, who is close with Jay Z. Crawford said that Wesley was standing next to a car and that he made a beeline for the senior exec when he saw Jay Z for the first time.

“I’m like ‘MJ I wanna meet Jay-Z.’ And he’s ‘OK’. And then he tells Wes, I’ll never forget. I tore my ACL, we’re in Chicago one of those summer nights. and I’m walking to Wes and he’s standing outside a car, and I’m not realising that. It just looks like any other car on the street. When I get to Wes, the window rolls down, and it’s Jay and I say, ‘Oh sh*t!’ I’m like that’s my guy and that caught me off guard.”

From that moment on, Jamal Crawford and Jay Z became close friends. The rapper would come to watch Jordan and Crawford play gym runs and even ended up playing for Jay-Z’s team during the Rucker Park games during the NBA lockout. He also remembered receiving Jay-Z’s signature basketball shoes after they came out because he was a contracted Reebok athlete.

“I was already with Reebok I went played for him in the Rucker. when I played for him in the Rucker, our relationship really took off. That whole blackout game and all that. and then from there, when he got S. Carter, Jalen Rose and I always got Reeboks, we were Reebok athletes. And I had a box, black and grey, he didn’t have them. I opened them up, it was the S. Carters. I wore them in-game and our relationship really took off.”

However, the signature shoes weren’t all that Crawford got from HOV. Jamal Crawford revealed that the 24x Grammy Award winner also gave him a Roc Nation chain, that he’s proudly sported at multiple events.

Post Edited By:Raahib Singh

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

Share this article

Don’t miss these