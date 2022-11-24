HomeSearch

“It’s Just Preposterous Watching Zion Williamson Play”: NBA Twitter Laud Pelicans Youngster for Recording a Historic 32/11 Performance

Advait Jajodia
|Published Nov 24, 2022

Nov 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a monumental 45-point win against the short-handed Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans started off their 2-game road trip at the AT&T Center. A one-sided affair that was dominated by Zion Williamson and co., start to finish, resulting in a 129-110 win over the Spurs.

 

It was a big night by Brandon Ingram (17-point, 10-assist double-double), Jonas Valanciunas (22-point, 10-rebound double-double), and Devonte Graham (21 points off the bench). However, it was Williamson who showed out, with his most dominant performance of the 2022-23 season.

NBA Twitter reacts as Williamson goes off vs the Spurs

Despite recently coming off an injury that forced him to miss 3 games, Zion seemed healthier than ever. Bouncing back from a 9-point performance in his previous outing, the former Duke Blue Devil was absolutely sensational tonight.

In the 26:39 minutes that “Zanos” was on the floor, the 22-year-old put up 32 points and 11 rebounds on 77.8% shooting from the field.

As soon as the NOLA youngster stuffed the stat sheet, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Larry Nance Jr. also hyped up his teammate with a hilarious reaction on Twitter.

Zion Williamson sets several new records

The 6-foot-7 forward’s 5th career 30/10 game was memorable, to say the least.

Williamson joined the likes of Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal, Joel Embiid, and a few others to become only the 9th player in history to record at least 32 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Furthermore, as he was shooting the ball at high efficiency, the 284-pound beast recorded his 8th game with 30 points and 75% FG – the most in NOLA history.

Currently averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season, Zion has been instrumental. Alongside BI and CJ McCollum, this All-Star is also a huge reason behind the Pelicans being 4th in the Western Conference standings.

