“It’s Like Having a Paint Brush”: 6ft 6″ Michael Jordan Revealed the Advantage of His ‘Secret Weapon’

Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, has transcended basketball and become a global icon. He is often credited for positioning the NBA on the world map. With his brand ‘Air Jordan’ – he became a household name and cultural phenomenon.

Jordan entered the league in 1984 as the No.3 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. The 6ft 6-inch shooting guard immediately made his presence felt and would go on to become the most feared player in the league. He played most of his career with the Bulls winning six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and a DPOY award.

Michael exhibited exceptional scoring abilities, a winning mentality, and ferocious leadership qualities. In an interview, Jordan talked about the secret weapon that helped him become one of the greatest scorers the game has seen.

Michael Jordan talks about his ‘Secret weapon’

Michael Jordan has scored more than 32,000 points in the NBA at an efficient rate of 52%. He was also known for hitting big shots at the most clutch moments of the game. When asked about his shooting prowess, Jordan credited the structure of his hand and the mechanics of the shot. Here is what he had to say:

“I have a wide thumb away from my first finger, which gives me the grip. I’m grabbing the ball, being able to move the ball and it’s like having a paintbrush to a certain extent. Being able to move the ball and move your instrument is prety rare in the game.”

The long fingers and wide gap between his index finger and thumb gave Jordan an edge over his competitors. It was visible in his game as well. The way he palmed the ball helped him fake the defense and showcase moves that left the opponent wrong-footed.

Jordan goes on to compare his hand structure with Julius Erving’s and quotes:

“If you ever notice Dr. J’s hand, his thumb is so far away from his fingers which gives him a better grip and a wider span, so that he can pick the ball up off the dribble and do anything he wants with it”

Jordan can sense his shot before it reaches the basket

Great shooters often say they know if the shot is going as soon as it leaves their hand. It could be the release motion, the flick of the wrist, or the movement of the fingers. Michael shared his perspective on the topic:

“I got very long fingers. I can sense if it’s a good shot or a bad shot. If it comes off the first three fingers I feel good about the shot. If it comes off the last two then my mechanics got screwed up somewhere.”

It’s fascinating that Michael Jordan compares his ‘secret weapon’ to that of a paintbrush because watching him play basketball was nothing less than pure art.