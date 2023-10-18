“It’s Nice That It’s Getting Directed at Us”: Stephen Curry Describes Having Chris Paul ‘Talk’ to the Warriors, Embracing Change

Stephen Curry recently sat down with the media after practice to answer a few questions. He spoke about a variety of things, from the Golden State Warriors’ ambitions for the season to the state of the current roster. One of the questions he was asked revolved around the team’s newest recruit, Chris Paul. A veteran of the game, Paul has 18 seasons worth of experience in the bag. Widely considered one of the best leaders in the NBA, he has always been vocal with his advice. Steph commented on what it was like to have such a vocal leader in the locker room. Specifically about how happy he is to be on the receiving end this time around rather than having to see his opponents learn from such an experienced leader.

Stephen Curry is happy to have a vocal leader like Chris Paul on the roster

Stephen Curry was asked about what it is like having a leader like Chris Paul on the roster. As some of the media had noticed, CP3 has already gotten to work, talking to a number of the young players mid-game. This has always been a habit of Paul’s, as he looks to help his teammates improve as the game goes on. This is something Steph appreciates.

Over the course of his career in the league, Curry has faced off against Paul on a number of occasions. Whether it was on the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, or the Phoenix Suns, he has consistently butted heads with the veteran guard and has had to deal with his antics.

However, having Paul on the roster has been a nice change of pace for Chef Curry. For many years, he has to see the 12-time All-Star direct his teammates on how to deal with him. Now, he is more than happy to have that same advice directed towards himself and the rest of the Dubs roster.

“We’ve seen him play for a very long time, and it’s nice that it’s getting directed at us in a way that we can accept it vs. how it used to be.”

Curry acknowledges that it will take time for the team to get used to having Paul on the roster. Nevertheless, basketball is a game where changes need to be accepted on the fly. It may be hard sometimes to accept the leadership that CP3 offers. But good teams know how to embrace such challenges.

CP3 has already proved himself to be a valuable member of the Golden State Warriors

It may have just been a month or so, but Chris Paul’s presence on the Warriors roster is already being felt. Head Coach Steve Kerr commented on what it was like having Paul on the team recently. He was very candid and explained how it was good to have a guiding force like CP3 leading the team.

One of Paul’s new young teammates also had high praise for him. Dubs forward Jonathan Kuminga praised Paul as a teammate. With Andre Iguodala gone, Kuminga is happy to have another experienced vet on the roster. One whom he hopes to build a strong relationship with.

The 2023-2024 season will surely be an interesting one for the Warriors. Not only will they be hoping to secure their 5th championship of the 21st century, but also the first one for CP. Hopefully, all goes well for them, and they can deliver another Larry O’Brien trophy to San Francisco.