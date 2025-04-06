“It’s Not About You Guys Anymore”: When Kobe Bryant Revealed the Biggest Shift After Becoming a Parent

Nothing prepares someone for parenthood until they are in it. It’s a tough job but equally rewarding. Kobe Bryant’s experience with it did not deviate from the norm either. In fact, the experience for him was so monumental that he once revealed it changed his entire perspective on life.

Bryant is the poster child for someone who had an obsession for their craft. He loved basketball with his entire being, and his hard work made nobody question it. However, basketball wasn’t his most profound love; that belonged to his four daughters.

Kobe is the father of Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Throughout the early years of his NBA career, his life revolved around himself. That had to change once he and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their first child.

In a guest appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Bryant revealed how his life changed once he became a parent and the beauty within it.

“Before you have kids, there’s a very clear focus,” Bryant said. “When you have children, it becomes about them. It’s not about you guys anymore. So that shift it’s a big one. It’s one of selfishness together and then to being absolutely selfless and doing anything you can for your kids.”

Shifting from being consumed by oneself to a life of selflessness is a hard change for anyone. However, the shift was extremely difficult for Bryant. Becoming as great as he did as a basketball player required a certain level of self-obsession.

Regardless, Kobe never let his vision become clouded concerning his priorities. He ensured his children were at the top of that list. Even leading one of his teammates to notice his unique approach to parenthood.

Derek Fisher witnessed Kobe’s love for his daughters on a grand scale

Fisher spent 13 seasons alongside Bryant during two different stints with the Lakers. He helped win five championships with the Hall-of-Fame guard while also experiencing some significant lows. Throughout their intense battles, Fisher remained the most impressed by Bryant’s parenting.

Bryant welcomed his eldest daughter, Natalia, in 2003. The addition of his first child changed Bryant’s perspective, which left a lasting impression on Fisher. In a guest appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, he revealed words from Bryant that stood out to him.

“One of the things that I really had to start doing was I had to ask myself – ‘How is the decision that I make today going to impact my girls in 2o years?’,” Kobe told Fisher. “I had never heard anybody put it that way,” Fisher said.

Many people recognize Bryant as one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, as his contemporaries continue to speak of him, his legacy as a great father grows stronger by the day.