4 Months After LeBron James ‘Flexed’ His 8 Y/o Daughter’s Volleyball Skills, Stephen Curry Channels His Sister’s Expertise During Beach Volleyball Workout

The 2023-2024 season is just around the corner and Stephen Curry has been working hard to get back in game shape. Amid his intense workout sessions in the gym, Curry was recently spotted going hard in a different sport. Taking to Instagram, the Baby-Faced Assassin shared a video of him honing his beach volleyball skills. Giving a shout-out to his sister, Sydel Curry, Steph uploaded the clip just four months after LeBron James had his own involvement with the sport.

In the month of April, King James shared his own volleyball video. Filmed in what seems to be his backyard, LeBron’s daughter Zhuri could be seen attempting a serve. The youngster was enjoying herself, as her father captioned the video dubbing her as a volleyball star in the making.

Stephen Curry gets ready for the 2023-2024 season with a beach volleyball workout

Stephen Curry recently shared a video on Instagram working out on the beach. Steph is usually seen in the gym or on the hardwood floor before training camp. But this time he decided to switch things up with some beach volleyball. In the clip shared in his story, Steph can be seen rising up for a mean spike. He even tagged the volleyball players in his family to cite the sources of his inspiration.

A family of athletes, Steph, his brother Seth, and his father Dell are all elite basketball players. However, the women in his family are all exceptional at volleyball. All three of them, his mother Sonya, his sister Sydel, and his sister-in-law, Callie Rivers played college volleyball. Quite naturally, all three of them are experts on the sport as well. In fact, Sydel even commented on her brother’s form, complimenting his “back corner line shot”.

Steph did look like a pro with the way he cleanly spiked the ball. Who knows? Perhaps he may even give the women in his family a run for their money.

Steph hit the “night night” celebration on Sydel Curry after winning a game of cards

The spirit of competition runs thick in the blood of the Curry family. The Currys love to compete, as is evident in their success as athletes. However, more than competing professionally, they love competing against each other. Most of the time, they take it a tad bit too seriously.

As Sydel Curry revealed, she was subjected to watching her brother Stephen Curry hit the famous “night night” celebration on her last year after winning his fourth ring. While they were on vacation, Steph “smoked” his family during a game of cards. And, being the “good sport” that he is, he decided to mock his little sister as well.

At the end of the day, it’s all fun and games in the Curry household. While they are competitive, they love spending time together and their tendency to hold their victories over each other is just their way of expressing their love.