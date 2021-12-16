“Michael Jordan has 5 straight seasons shooting over 50%, Stephen Curry has just one”: Rob Parker intercepts NBA GOAT debate with a borderline casual take on the Bulls and Warriors legends

Rob Parker joined in on the Michael Jordan-Stephen Curry-LeBron James comparison that has become sports media’s latest fad.

Michael Jordan has arguably the greatest resume in the history of the NBA. It can be safely said that no player is gonna have a 6-0 finals record with 6 FMVPs anytime soon. However, Stephen Curry’s impact on the game has sparked a lot of debate on social media.

.@ShannonSharpe on Steve Kerr comparing Steph Curry to Michael Jordan: “I don’t have a problem with it because Steph has reached all-time greatness. Kerr isn’t saying he’s MJ, but Steph is in that tier of greatness where we shouldn’t be surprised.” pic.twitter.com/5J86141dOF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 8, 2021

Furthermore, Curry breaking the 3 point record has momentarily tipped the scale in the 2-time MVP’s direction. It is never an easy task to compare players from different eras on the basis of stats and stats alone. There are changes in rules, playstyle, and even the level of competition that needs to be factored in.

Also Read – “Stephen Curry changed the game, his 3-point record ain’t never going to be broken”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and the cast of Inside the NBA discuss the evolution of the 3-point shot

However, social media has been at it back n forth discussing the achievements and accolades of both the star guards. Even media members have taken it to Twitter, writing out their opinions on this debate.

It’s not at all crazy to compare Steph Curry to Michael Jordan. @StephenCurry30 has transformed the game on the court the way Michael Jordan did off the court. And be real, the game is more competitive now. pic.twitter.com/n1YeafpeYY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 8, 2021

While all the accolades are in the 6-time NBA champion’s favor, Steph has broken almost all the 3-point shooting records. Rob Parker decided to take it to Twitter to compare the former’s shooting percentages to the latter.

Rob Parker made the stupidest Michael Jordan vs Stephen Cury comparison possible

While there is no debate on who the better player is, it is far-fetched to compare the shooting skills of the two. The 5-time MVP predominantly played in the mid-range or driving to the hoop. Jordan averaged 22 shots a night for his career, while only attempting 1.7 threes a night. In contrast, Steph averages 14 shots and 5 three-pointer attempts on a nightly basis.

Michael Jordan, by the way, has a higher lifetime shooting percentage than Steph. Jordan shot over 50% from the field five straight years, six total. Steph? Once. Jordan led @NBA is scoring 10 times. Steph has done it twice. Jordan was clutch late in postseason games.Steph? Nope. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) December 15, 2021

Even with this disparity, the difference in career FG% of the two is merely 3%. Jordan sits at 49% for his career in comparison to Steph’s 46.2%.

However, this is not new for the people who have followed Rob Parker’s journalist career. The former contributor to Fox Sports’ show ‘Undisputed’ has a history of making ridiculous statements.

In an episode of ‘The Herd’ Rob sits down with Colin Cowherd and calls Lebron James – the worst leader of all time. “LeBron James came to the Lakers knowing it’s a young roster that needs time to grow.

He didn’t embrace that and at the halfway point he needed Anthony Davis. He never bought into Luke Walton and he doesn’t play defense. He’s now the W.L.O.A.T: ‘Worst Leader Of All-Time'”

Also Read – “If I’d play for the stats, I’d never retire in 1993 or I’d still be chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring lead”: Michael Jordan laid emphasis on winning games and rings over statistics

Parker was suspended by ESPN for making racist comments. He was essentially questioning if Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was black enough. The debate of the GOAT in the NBA is immortal, but some analysts and media members can test the mortality of fans by their opinions.