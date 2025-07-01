“My Hand Is Bubbling”: Dwyane Wade Reveals His Experience With a Firecracker Accident as a Kid

The 4th of July is a cultural celebration of freedom and national pride in the United States. People across the country gather with family and friends for backyard barbecues, parades and fireworks displays. It’s common to see homes and streets decorated in red, white and blue, while many wear patriotic clothing. The annual celebration is a way for Americans to honor their history, freedom and shared values.

Firecrackers are a big part of the holiday’s festivities as well. They are used to create loud noises and bright flashes that add excitement to the holiday. Many people buy small firecrackers to use at home, while cities and towns often host big fireworks shows for the public. Firecrackers provide a better alternative for children who want to see the bright lights up close.

At least, that’s usually the case. Firecrackers can be dangerous if handled incorrectly. While discussing 4th of July traditions with his cohosts on The Timeout, Dwyane Wade shared how he learned the dangers of working with firecrackers firsthand.

The Heat legend recalled that during his youth, he and the other children in his family would be given five firecrackers to set off for everyone to see. When it was Dwyane’s turn to unleash his, though, things went sideways quickly.

“It was my turn to light my five in my hand. I lit that joint and threw it, and we all ran, and that motherf***er didn’t pop,” Wade explained. “They like, ‘Oh, it’s a dud.’ So I’m like ‘D**n.’ So I go back, and I go pick that motherf***er up, pow! I look at my hand; my hand is bubbling.”

When firecrackers explode, they can reach temperatures upwards of 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, so Wade is lucky a bubbling hand was the worst injury he suffered in the incident. His family didn’t exactly come through with the most constructive solution for the Hall of Famer’s scorched palms, though.

“But you know what they put on it? And I think it was the wrong thing. F***ing butter,” Wade revealed to a roar of laughs.

“That’s 100% the wrong thing,” Wade’s cohost Bob chimed in.

“My hand was baking,” the three-time champion recalled.

Since starting a family, Wade has grown to love participating in the annual 4th of July festivities, even sharing that he still uses firecrackers with his kids today. But after an incident like that, no one would have blamed the 13-time All-Star from retiring from pyrotechnics for good. After all, he may have not had an NBA career to fight for at all if his injury had been much worse.