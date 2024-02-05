“It’s Politics”: Stephen Curry Seemingly Enlightens Trae Young About His All-Star Snub Following Warriors Loss To The Hawks

The full roster for the 2024 NBA All-Star game is out now, and fans were taken aback by the results. While some new starters were headlining the 2024 All-Star game, what was more surprising were the players that were snubbed from the All-Star game. One such player was Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. And it seems like veteran All-Star Stephen Curry had a few words of wisdom for the 25-year-old guard.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Stephen Curry recorded a season-high 60 points in the 141-134 matchup but also seemingly had some advice for Young after the game.

A video making its rounds on social media has Stephen Curry and Trae Young sharing a few moments on the court after their last matchup. There isn’t much to infer from the entire 16-second video due to the background noise and the commentators’ narration. But at the start of the video, Curry could be heard saying, “It’s politics.”

Many fans in the comments section too agreed on the fact that Curry may have been giving Trae the reason as to why he was not selected in the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Based on the Hawks’ season record and Trae Young’s season averages, one cannot help but wonder why he got snubbed.

The starters for the All-Star game were the first ones to be announced. The Eastern All-Stars will have Damian Lillard as the point guard in the starting lineup along with Tyrese Haliburton playing the two. Coming to the reserve guards for the East, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Donovan Mitchell were the ones who made the cut. Jaylen Brown too was voted into the All-Star game as a guard/forward.

But looking at Trae Young’s numbers this season, it is appalling as to how he got snubbed. Young has been averaging 27.3 PPG, 10.9 APG, and 2.8 RPG this season. Young’s season averages are higher than both the guards in the East’s starting lineup. He also surpasses Brown, Maxey, and Brunson in PPG averages as well.

So, it sure is a head-scratcher as to why Young wasn’t named, if not a starter then at least a reserve in the All-Star game.

Stephen Curry gives his two cents on Trae Young’s ASG snub

After the game, Stephen Curry publicly addressed the conversation he had with Trae Young on the sidelines regarding his All-Star snub.

“I told him after the game that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game the right way: play with joy, don’t let it build any type of resentment just because he’s not acknowledged.”

In a nutshell, Curry told Young to keep his head up and play the game to enjoy it instead of chasing accolades. He also told Young to use this snub as a motivator for this year and next year as well.

Young may not have made the initial cut for the 2024 All-Star game’s roster but there is still a chance that fans get to see ‘Ice-Trae’ balling in Indianapolis for the 73rd All-Star game taking place on February 18. While no one wishes for a player to get injured, if a guard from the East’s starting lineup or a reserve does end up getting sidelined, Young would be the most viable candidate to take their place in the All-Star roster.

Over the years, NBA players, legends, and even a few analysts have urged the league to expand the All-Star roster. This plea started to circulate when many well-deserving players started to get snubbed from the game in the past. Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick once tackled this issue on his podcast, urging the league to do so for the sake of the players.

“I strongly believe the NBA should expand the All-Star roster size. We’ve expanded the league; we’ve expanded the talent pool. It’s time for a few more guys every year to get that stamp of validation.”

Redick did make a valid point but it looks like the league is not going to be considering that anytime soon. Let’s see if Trae Young makes it to the All-Star game or not with under two weeks left for the matchup.