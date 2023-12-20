“It’s The League Sh*t Happens”: Jaylen Brown, After Having Stephen Curry Question His ‘Too Small’ Trash Talk, Brushes Aside The Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics have time and again proved themselves as the most solid teams in the NBA this season. However, their performance tonight wasn’t very inspiring. Blowing a 17-point lead, Jayson Tatum and co. suffered a tough 132-126 loss against the Golden State Warriors. Brushing aside this loss, Jaylen Brown tried motivating his side by asking them to ignore such a loss.

Despite the loss, the 2x All-Star had an impressive performance. With Jayson Tatum having suffered an injury to his ankle, Brown had to step up as the go-to guy for the Celtics. For the majority of the part, the guard was extremely productive, recording 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, the decision to taunt Stephen Curry mid-game backfired on Brown.

Following the game, Brown tried his best to prevent his teammates from losing their courage. Admitting that “sh*t” like this loss keeps happening, the team needs to forget and move on to the next fixture.

“It’s the league. Sh*t happens. Gotta get ready for the next one.”

During the third quarter of the action-packed thriller, Jaylen Brown went ahead and taunted Steph after knocking down a tough and-1. As a result, Steph shifted gears in the fourth and in the overtime, dropping 20 points.

At one point in the overtime, Curry even got his revenge. Hitting a layup while Brown contested him, Steph decided to clap back at the latter.

Jaylen Brown and co. were unable to capitalize with Stephen Curry being in foul trouble

Stephen Curry was playing on five fouls midway into the third quarter. From that very moment, as Curry was in foul trouble, the Boston Celtics kept finding new ways to attack Steph. However, they failed to draw any more fouls. Instead, according to Jaylen Brown, the team lost their rhythm.

“I felt like if we just played instead of looking around, we would’ve been able to attack,” Brown claimed.

While Steph had a sensational performance in the clutch, the All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were subpar, to say the least. The pair had an awful 4th quarter and OT outing, combining for 1-10 FGM.

The Boston Celtics have been an extremely well-balanced team with little to no flaws. While they have several positive takeaways from the first quarter of the season, one of their drawbacks has been performing consistently in the clutch.

Currently, the Cs remain to be at the top position in the East. Holding onto a 20-6 record, Joe Mazzulla and boys are one game ahead of the #2 Milwaukee Bucks.