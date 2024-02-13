“It’s The Other 14 Players That’s The Problem”: Gilbert Arenas Berates the Warriors for Overburdening Stephen Curry

Gilbert Arenas believes the Warriors are at their ceiling, and Stephen Curry can’t carry them for much longer. Agent Zero went in on the Warriors, during a recent episode of Gil’s Arena. During a segment of the show, the host asked Arenas where the Warriors ceiling was this season. Answering the question, the Wizards legend said,

“He has been playing at that level all season…he was elevated all season. He was averaging 31 all season..he took a dip when Draymond got suspended. The fact that their in the 10th spot, playing so well, tells you where their ceiling is… The ceiling is the roof. We acting like Steph ain’t been doing this all season. It’s the rest of the motherfu**ing team, it’s the other 14 players that’s the problem.”

Arenas may be right with his take, as the Warriors look shallow without Steph’s firepower. In fact, with Draymond out, the Warriors struggled, with Curry often being a one-man show.

This season, Curry has averaged 28.1 points on 42.1% shooting from three, and 92.7% shooting from the free throw line. Curry is leading the team in points, three points made, fast break points, and true shooting percentage.

The rest of the team has struggled significantly more than Curry. Draymond has missed, what seems like half of the current season due to suspensions and injuries. Jonathan Kuminga had his coming out party this year but has gone cold over the past month. Klay Thompson has been having an all-time low this season, shooting just 37.3% from three and 41.8% from the floor.

Even in the latter half of the Warriors and the Splash Brothers’ legacy, Curry is performing at the highest level and barely keeping his team afloat in the current season. Coming through in clutch situations and taking topnotch winning shots for the team has been the identity of the sharpshooter and he is strengthening that with every game.

Klay Thompson might be ready for “less”

With Draymond back in the lineup, the Warriors seem to be on a roll once again. Curry has also stepped up his game, scoring an insane buzzer-beater during their recent outing against the Phoenix Suns.

That being said, Klay Thompson seems to be absent throughout the team’s revival. Thompson has struggled dearly this season, showing only glimpses of his older self. According to Arenas, Klay has come to accept ‘father time’. Talking about it further, Gilbert Arenas said,

“The fact that a few months later, he was ready to take a lesser role, to stay with the team. Reality kicked in…Cause if he was balling like he thought he would have, he would have been asking for 4yr/$100 million.”

The Warriors and Klay reached a deadlock over the sharpshooter’s contract. He was offered a generous 2 yr/$48 million, however, he ended up declining his player option, choosing to enter his final year without a surety of return. Over the season it’s become clear that Thompson isn’t who many thought he is. Injuries have caught on, and he no longer is a top two-way player in the league.

With Stephen Curry going off, it’s important for the franchise to not waste the 35-year-old’s talent. The Warriors staff and HC Steve Kerr have to return to the drawing board. As the Warriors currently sit in the 10th spot in the West, the odds of Curry not making these playoffs seem to be a growing reality.