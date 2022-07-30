Bryce James’ growth spurt puts him at 6ft 6, 3 inches taller than Bronny James

Lakers superstar LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James has left all hoop fans stunned with his recent growth spurt.

When we speak of athletes defying the laws of genetics, LeBron James, sits right at the top. With a 6″9′ frame, the Lakers superstar is a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility. Thus there is bound to be excitement around the King’s offspring, especially with his sons now in their formidable teens.

James’ eldest son Bronny already has scouts visiting most of his high-school games. The 17-year-old plays the guard position for Sierra Canyon high school and is constantly under the media lens. There continues to be constant excitement around LeBron and Bronny pairing up in the future.

While Bronny continues to trend on social media, his younger brother Bryce has caught the world by surprise with his recent growth spurt. LBJ’s youngest son took the media by storm recently, appearing to be all grown up from the last public memory.

According to reports, the 15-year-old is now listed at 6″6′, making him 3-inches taller than elder brother Bronny.

Bryce James is reportedly 6″6′ tall.

Following the footsteps of his superstar father and elder brother, Bryce is looking to go pro. In 2018, father LeBron James declared him the best shooter in the family. Bryce’s size also enables him to attack the basket and collect rebounds.

The promising talent was recently in the news for his incredible clutch performance, sinking 3-free throws with one second remaining to give his team the W.

Bryce James is fouled with 1 second left and hits all three free throws to win the game (via Theo Visuals/YT) pic.twitter.com/6a3bV4TmdX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 26, 2022

Another striking feature that came across his performance was his physical appearance. Bryce looked visibly taller, leaving fans, analysts, and the media stunned, who began looking for the Sierra Canyon guard’s measurements. Nevertheless, a recent report had all speculations put to rest.

James has time and again stated about playing his last season with Bronny. However, it won’t be surprising to see Bryce join them too. Now imagine the entire James family on one roster.

