“I’ve allowed Miles Bridges to abuse me and traumatize my kids”: Mychelle Thompson puts out disturbing Instagram post on physical assault

Mychelle Johnson posts disturbing photos of all the physical abuse she’s sustained from Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Miles Bridges.

Earlier during the playoffs, the Hornets forwarded posted a shocking photo of a glass of “purple drank” along with a blunt on his Instagram.

More recently, the highflyer was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on charges of felony and domestic abuse. According to sources, Bridges had surrounded himself to a local jail and was later released with his bail being set at $130,000.

Now, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, has gathered the courage to share with the entire world how Miles has physically assaulted her on numerous occasions. In a disturbing Instagram post, the 24-year-old revealed:

“I won’t allow people around Miles Bridges to continue to silence me”: Mychelle Johnson

As soon as Johnson put out this harrowing Instagram post, NBA Twitter immediately empathized with her.

I hope Mychelle Johnson gets justice. What an absolute piece of shit human Miles Bridges is. Doesn’t deserve to play another second in the NBA and should rot in prison. Good riddance. — csb (@itsCSB__) July 1, 2022

miles bridges will rot in the deepest trenches of hell for putting his hands on this woman in front of her children. i hope she gets justice very soon this is so fucking horrible. pic.twitter.com/jV2ExrkNai — nisa 🏆 (@777poole) July 1, 2022

sending all my love & prayers to mychelle Johnson and her babies!! — Aysia (@aysia_____) July 1, 2022

Back in January, English footballer Mason Greenwood’s then-girlfriend, Harriet Robson, revealed how the youngster had physically assaulted and ever raped her. Immediately, Manchester United, EPL, and the entire football world boycotted the upcoming sensation.

This is more than likely going to be the same case with Bridges. There is absolutely no way Michael Jordan’s Hornets, the NBA, and the whole basketball fraternity will be supporting such unacceptable behavior.

