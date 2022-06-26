“Miles Bridges JUST TOOK OUT ‘Forward for the Charlotte Hornets’ off his bio”: Borderline All-Star doesn’t seem happy with reports of his team unwilling to give him max contract

The 6-foot-7 prolific forward of the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges, might have already played his last season with the club.

The 12th pick of the 2018 Draft class Miles Bridges had his career year last season. The 24-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game and was a top contender for what could have been his first All-Star appearance.

Bridges is becoming a restricted free agent this off-season, but for some reason, Michael Jordan and Co are hesitant to match a max offer from another team which would be worth around $131 million for four years.

It is still a bargain keeping in mind that he will only be better with the confidence he would have gained by leading his team alongside first-time All-Star LaMelo Ball to a much better record than last season.

But as it turns out, the Hornets, after finishing yet another season crashing out of the Play-ins, are not too excited to include him in the club’s future plans. It obviously must have been a shocker to the forward, who was willing to take a pay cut after his career year to stay with his ball club.

There is reportedly some hesitancy by the Hornets to offer Miles Bridges a max contract. 😮 pic.twitter.com/xMFt2pWMpb — theScore (@theScore) June 20, 2022

Miles Bridges removes “Charlotte Hornets forward” from his Twitter handle

As soon as the rumours came up about Bridges not getting a max extension at Charlotte, the former Michigan State forward has removed “Forward for the Charlotte Hornets” from his Twitter handle.

MILES BRIDGES JUST TOOK OUT “Forward for the Charlotte Hornets” OFF HIS BIO 😭😭😭😭 #RIP pic.twitter.com/vMwPh7nZvd — Hornets Superfan (@SuperfanHornets) June 25, 2022

That gives plenty of hope to the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers, who have come up as the clubs willing to have the power forward as they develop their young core of stars assembled in the last year or so.

Are you throwing Miles Bridges the max to get him away from Charlotte? 📸 via @mrprodesign pic.twitter.com/Y6uUvBEx9O — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) June 25, 2022

Though it’s not clear which players these franchises would be willing to give up to attain the services of Miles, they would surely go up and running in the direction they want to, if they do get him. Their fans are already excited.

If the Pistons can somehow steal Miles Bridges as an RFA and come out of this draft with Cade-Ivey-Bey-Bridges-Duren as their long-term five I honestly might have to move to Detroit. I can’t get over how fun that team would be. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 24, 2022

If miles bridges go to the pistons dat nigga fasho puttin da ball down lol — 1G NardDot™ (@Nardy_2Humble) June 21, 2022

