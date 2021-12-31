“I’ve been blessed with the skill set, but the work that goes into it is something I’ve pride on myself”: Stephen Curry talks about his love for the art of shooting a basketball

Stephen Curry recently crossed the 3,000 3-pointers mark, making him the only player in NBA history to do so. Truly, he has mastered the craft of shooting a basketball.

13 years into his career and Stephen Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen. What the Warriors MVP has managed to do with the rock and the usage of the three-point line, is beyond impressive. Over the course of his eminent career, the 2-time MVP has completely redefined the way modern basketball is played.

Creating history and breaking records is something Chef Curry has been doing on a nightly basis, throughout his career. However, this past month The Baby-Faced Assassin just achieved the most esteemed 3-point record possible. The 7-time All-Star surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) for the all-time 3-point record.

Also Read: Celebrating the Lakers superstar’s 37th birthday with an astonishing stat reflecting his longevity

Nowadays, it seems as if Steph breaks a record or reaches a milestone every other game Just recently, during GSW’s clash against the Nuggets, Curry became the only person to reach the 3,000 3-pointers mark. And during his next clash against the Utah Jazz, the 3-time champion eyes to break his own record by knocking down at least 1 3-pointer in 158 consecutive games.

“My love for just shooting the basketball has always been a part of me as a basketball player”: Stephen Curry

Without a doubt, Curry has perfected the craft of shooting the ball into the hoop. In a recent interview, the future first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer spoke about his love for the art of shooting he has commanded over for the last decade.

“My love for just shooting the basketball has always been a part of me as a basketball player. The interesting part is in the way you have to reimagine how you approach the art of shooting. You have to figure out a way to keep elevating your skillset. Especially with shooting.

Over the course of the last 4 or 5 years developed a good workout and a good kind of method with my assistant coaches that I truly rely on.

I know I’ve been blessed with a certain skill set but the work that goes into it is something that I’ve pride myself on because it’s what has set me apart.”

#1 3PM all-time. 3,000 made & counting.@StephenCurry30 on the art of shooting the basketball. Go behind-the-scenes in NBA EXCLUSIVE featuring Stephen Curry here: https://t.co/Sr0tIRiwLR pic.twitter.com/pxF1GDaTjF — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2021

Also Read: Kyrie Irving talks to the media first time after the Nets superstar’s return to the league

Knocking down a career-best 5.4 3-pointers at almost 40% efficiency per game, Steph is averaging 27.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists so far this season. At the rate Curry has been performing and considering the Warriors’ success, he could end this season by adding another MVP trophy in his cabinet.