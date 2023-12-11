“I’ve Been on the Other Side of It”: Devin Booker Warns the NBA Over Bradley Beal’s Return Following His Back Injury

Bradley Beal has been out of action for a month now because of his back injury. He last played on November 12 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His absence has exposed the Phoenix Suns’ lack of depth. After missing 19 games, the Guard is likely to return against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Beal has been listed as a Game-Time Decision.

In the build-up to his potential return, his teammate Devin Booker expressed that Beal is a hard cover for any team. Talking to the press during a Suns’ practice session, Booker called containing Bradley Beal a “nightmare” for the coaches and defenders alike. Booker also said, “I’ve been on the other side of it”.

He and Beal have played nine times against each other. Beal’s Wizards captured eight wins in those games, while Book only had one. The 2022 NBA Finalist also lauded the versatility of the former Washington Wizards ace scorer.

“You know he can stop on a dime and get to his pull-up so fast. But he’s also played different roles. You know, I think the last couple of years, he was more of a facilitator. And then a year before that, he averaged 30 a game. It just shows the versatility of what he can do. You know, he’s just a – he’s a problem,” said Booker.

On Thursday, Shane Young of Forbes.com reported that Beal has gone back to full practice. However, he didn’t play in the Friday game against the Sacramento Kings.

But his chances of return improved after participating in multiple full practices. After the practice on Sunday, the coaching staff thought that Beal could potentially participate in the game against the Warriors.

Bradley Beal has missed a lot of game-action

The versatile guard has played in just three games thus far. In these three games, he has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He has shot just 39.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line. Beal hasn’t been his usual self because of the persistent back problem. He is a much better scorer and playmaker than the numbers suggest.

Head Coach Frank Vogel would be glad to have his services. After the practice session on Thursday, he appreciated the “encouraging signs”.

He also emphasized the need for the top-notch scorer to engage in multiple practices. At any rate, it will be interesting to see how the guard performs if he returns against the Warriors.