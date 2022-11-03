Zaya Wade Birth Name: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Comes To The Fore As Intentions to Legally Change Name Cause Massive Controversy

What is Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade’s birth name, and what is going on with the Wade family?

Dwyane Wade may not be earning quite as much as he once was since his retirement from the NBA, but the man is still very much living his best life. The Heat legend has a beautiful, loving wife in Gabrielle Union. And of course, his two lovely kids Zaire and Zaya Wade.

Now, while this family mostly stays out of the media’s eye, Zaya Wade has been the talk of the town in the last few weeks. And frankly, it’s for a very peculiar reason.

What is Zaya Wade’s birth name?

Zaya Wade is the younger child of Dwyane Wade, and mother, Siohvaughn Funches.

Originally, she bore the first name ‘Zion’. But, after she came out as a transgendered individual, she insisted on the name ‘Zaya’, planning to change her name to it legally as well.

Along with this, Wade also plans to go through a sex change operation at some point in her life, perhaps sooner rather than later.

However, Zaya Wade is still 15 years old, which has raised some major issues between Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches.

Why is Zaya Wade’s decision at 15 years old causing problems between her birth parents?

A tale every child of a divorcee’ perhaps knows, the battle for custody is always harsh on all parties.

Fortunately, this same battle was concluded rather quickly between Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches rather quickly, a long time ago.

The long strokes are that Wade won custody of his kids, but Funches would need to be consulted by him ahead of any major decisions related to the kids’ lives.

Now, Dwyane Wade is very much for Zaya Wade’s decision to legally change her name. However, Siohvaughn has publicly admitted that she believes Zaya needs to be asked to postpone the decision.

She has further also announced her beliefs that the Heat star is only using Zaya’s decision to receive financial gain through endorsement deals that may come her way, after her decision.

Frankly, it’s all more than just a little bit controversial, something you can read at length about, here.

As for Zaya Wade herself. For her sake, we really hope all this drama is cleared up very soon.

At the end of the day, she deserves praise for her brave decision, not to be the epicenter of a real-life soap opera.

