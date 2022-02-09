“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash

After getting traded away to the Portland Trail Blazers, Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were present at the Pels-Rockets game showing their support to their former team.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers were involved in a blockbuster trade. The deal sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr, and Tony Snell to the Pels, in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, and Didi Louzada.

The Trail Blazers are trading CJ McCollum to the Pelicans in exchange for Josh Hart and draft compensation, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/LqWYVe2SCK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2022

The same night, Hart (who was wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey) and NAW were at the sidelines, present for their former teammates showing all their support. And at the end of the clash, all NOLA players and staff went over to the new Blazers’ guards to say their goodbyes.

Here, have a look at the wholesome moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba)

Willie Green lauds Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker for supporting their former teammates from the sidelines

When asked about Hart and Walker’s presence, NOLA head coach Willie Green lauded the guys. Green said:

“I’ve never seen anything like that…Seeing guys come to the game to support their brothers, it’s what we’re trying to build.”

Willie Green on NAW and Josh Hart being at the game tonight: “I’ve never seen anything like that…Seeing guys come to the game to support their brothers, it’s what we’re trying to build.” — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 9, 2022

Brandon Ingram also stated how he looked forward to playing against the Blazers, and as a competitor, wanted to bust Josh and NAW’s “a**”.

Brandon Ingram asked about playing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker later this season: He smiled and said, “As a competitor, I’m trying to bust they ass. … I know the scouting report on both of them.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 9, 2022

Without a doubt, the NOLA-Blazers clash on 30th March will be must-see TV.

Seeing both of these youngsters make such a mature move is truly heartwarming. Definitely, the Trail Blazers have gained two disciplined and skilled players on their squad.