Basketball

“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash

“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Dwyane Wade keep your shirt on!”: Donovan Mitchell hilariously roasts the Heat legend for wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton jacket on NBAonTNT
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash
“I’ve never seen anything like that, seeing Josh Hart and Walker come to the game to support their brothers”: Willie Green appreciates the newest Blazers guards for showing their support at the Pels-Rockets clash

After getting traded away to the Portland Trail Blazers, Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were…