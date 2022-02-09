“Marcus Morris chose to practice his WWE moves on Ja Morant mid-game”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Clippers guard earns a flagrant 2 foul for taking a cheap shot at the Grizzlies star

Midway into the 3rd quarter of the Clippers-Grizzlies clash, Marcus Morris gets a flagrant 2 for a hard foul on Ja Morant sending him to the floor.

After winning 2 out of the 3 games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies played and emerged victoriously in their only home game before going on another 3-game road trip. Ja Morant erupted for 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal to help the Grizzlies to grab a 135-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The clash wasn’t as action-packed as fans expected it to be, apart from one horrific incident in the 3rd quarter. With almost 4:20 remaining in the period, Morant exploded to the basket on a fastbreak. Marcus Morris, who has a reputation of being a notorious player, smacked Ja hard on his face, who ended up taking a dangerous fall.

Here, have a look at the play.

Marcus Morris was ejected for this flagrant foul on Ja Morant.

“See how I got up? I played on concrete all my life”: Ja Morant

One would naturally assume that Morant would be mad at Morris for the cheap shot. However, Ja stated how he was actually cool with both the brothers. The 2020 ROTY further said:

“I’m actually cool with Morris brothers. See how I got up? I played on concrete all my life.”

Ja Morant says he’s not worried about the flagrant foul he took from Marcus Morris Sr. He also said, “See how I got up? I played on concrete my whole life.” — KJ (@kelwright) February 9, 2022

As soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Despite sustaining such a hard foul, Ja Morant seemed fine and even played for a few more minutes. However, seeing Morant take such a hard fall is never a good sight.