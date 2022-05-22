“I was the LeBron James of my little leage”: Joe Burrow dubbed himself ‘The King’ of Southeast Ohio in high school

Joe Burrow may not be the greatest athlete to come out of Ohio (see LeBron, Curry), but back in his high school days, he sure felt like he was LeBron James.

The Bengals quarterback is probably the most popular athlete in the moment in Ohio after leading Cincinnati to an improbable Super Bowl last season.

Coming off a horific leg injury, nobody expected Joe Burrow to be this good in just his second season, but he proved why he deserved to be the number one overall pick in 2020.

Burrow led the Titans through the gauntlet of AFC title contenders, including upsetting the reigning AFC champs Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals ultimately fell in the Super Bowl to the star-studded Los Angeles Rams, but they were within a field goal of winning that game.

Expectations are high for Burrow after an incredible sophomore jump, and he’ll be up to the challenge to show that the Bengals belong with the rest of the AFC heavyweights.

The last time @JoeyB played the Chiefs in the regular season, he went off to clinch the AFC North. 🟠 30-39

🟠 446 yards

🟠 4 TDs They’ll face off again in Week 13 next season. pic.twitter.com/qydpdEK8zj — NFL (@NFL) May 21, 2022

Joe Burrow used to call himself the LeBron James of his high school basketball team

Burrow, like many other NFL athletes, used to play multiple sports back in his high school/college days. Burrow was seriouslry considering a career in basketball at one point in his life.

Burrow’s favorite sport has always been basketball, but he knew that he wouldn’t be able to sustain a career in the sport which is why he picked up football. Well, that and the fact that he was good at it. However, Burrow has had his struggles with football.

He received limited offers from big time schools, and it wasn’t until he joined LSU where he found a really good groove and was able to showcase his talents.

Burrow was also on the varsity basketball team as a freshman in high school, and he was strongly considering dropping football to focus on basketball full time.