“The Rodzilla was called homophobic slurs and a distraction!”: How Dennis Rodman and his temperament forged him as the 1990s NBA villain 

Dennis Rodman was a mercurial athlete. He had the bad boy image because at the time he was doing things that nobody even thought of!

There are very few athletes that radiate as brightly as Dennis Rodman did. From all the good things he did, 7-time rebounding leader, 5 NBA championships, and countless wins; to all the bad, Dennis shone brighter than any star.

He did so in his own way. Uncaged by the rules of society and unbothered by the opinions of his peers, Rodman stood out in a way that was unique to him.

Everyone from the NBA commissioners to fellow players disliked it. He did things on his own accord and for those that abided by rules it didn’t fit in with their ideologies.

Today’s NBA is a different landscape altogether. The freedom of expression is evident when you see players dressing up and showing off their tattoos. All of this is courtesy of Dennis Rodman.

DENNIS RODMAN. Here me out. When he was dying his hair, piercing his body, having wild interviews, he was DESPISED IN AMERICA. They called him homophobic slurs, called him a distraction. Today, these players are celebrated. Rodzilla paved the way for individualism in the NBA. https://t.co/24pMK42qL3 — Ian Essig (@IanLeeEssig) May 20, 2022

Dennis Rodman paved the way for modern superstars to rock piercings and adorn their bodies with tattoos

But today’s luxuries that are afforded to NBA players were not easy obstacles for Rodman to overcome. He was constantly called racial slurs, mocked in tabloids, and despised across America. The prototypical bad boy.

Players today dress how they want, talk how they want, and portray themselves in the imagery they see fit. This vivid exhibition of expressionism was enabled by Rodman.

As much as we cover his frankly crazy lifestyle, it is also important to pay homage to a player who paved the path for NBA stars to be the way they want to be.

The modern icon of individualism and a five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman will forever be the ‘bad boy’ of basketball.

