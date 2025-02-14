“Iverson Reebok 90’s Vibe”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse SHAI 001 Draw Mixed Reactions From NBA Fans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is winning on and off the floor. Amidst an MVP-worthy season, the OKC guard is getting ready to drop his signature shoes with Converse. He recently unveiled the first look of the Converse SHAI 001.

The first look is getting a good response from the fans, but some aren’t fans of the direction he has taken. Eagle-eyed supporters have also spotted similarities between SGA’s shoes and the great Allen Iverson’s Reebok collection from the 90s.

As per Nick DePaula, the Thunder star is going to debut his sneakers at the All-Star Games. The first look of the shoes comes in the ‘Butter’ colorway, with the official drop set to be in the Fall of 2025. It’s possible that when the fans get a real look at these shoes, their take on them might change.

FIRST LOOK: The Converse SHAI 001 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st signature shoe. He will debut the shoe at the All-Star Game. Releasing Fall 2025. “I wanted to create something new,” SGA told me. “I wanted to bring Converse into my world, and have Converse through my lens.” pic.twitter.com/6fIdGjbI3x — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 14, 2025

Reacting to the first look, one fan wrote, “I dig em, Iverson Reebok 90’s vibe, curious how they breathe.”

I dig em, Iverson Reebok 90’s vibe, curious how they breathe — TO- Double D (@BigTimeToddyJam) February 14, 2025

The similarities are visible to several other fans as well. One fan wrote, “Iverson biters but not bad.”

Iverson biters but not bad — Chuck (@chuckmayynnee) February 14, 2025

Another fan wrote that while the design is great, the colorway is not sitting well with them. “I like it. Need a different color tho,” the fan wrote.

I like it. Need a different color tho. — Parlay Room (@traekwan1) February 14, 2025

One fan stated that they should give due credit for the alleged inspiration behind the designs.

The Answer Shia …… at least credit the inspiration pic.twitter.com/JDYOYsbVkc — Ciara (@I_amCici2) February 14, 2025

As is the case with nearly every facet of Gilgeous-Alexander’s career, these shoes have their fans and those who haven’t been very excited by what they see. The comments on De Paula’s original tweet showcase that perfectly.

One user had a simple one-word reaction to the shoes, calling them “atrocious.”

Yet another added that the shoes were among the ugliest he’d ever seen.

This has got to be the most ugly sneaker ever — Keon Ellis Muse (@MuseKeon) February 14, 2025

A third user, rather than criticize the shoes directly, chose to mock Gilgeous-Alexander’s creative vision and simply posted a GIF in response.

Despite the mixed reviews, it’s clear that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is very proud of the product he is coming out with. The 26-year-old talked about it in a press release.

He said, “I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I’m proud to share it with the world. From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing the boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone – from the athlete who’s in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court.”

SGA said that in a way, this is a culmination of his life’s work because he has been sketching since childhood. He also claimed the shoes are very versatile and can go with a variety of outfit combinations.