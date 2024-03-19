mobile app bar

The NBA's Best Jersey Swap? Gilbert Arenas Explains What Happened By Gradey Dick And Anthony Black After Raptors-Magic

The NBA's Best Jersey Swap? Gilbert Arenas Explains What Happened By Gradey Dick And Anthony Black After Raptors-Magic

Credits: USA Today Sports and Twitter

The Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic just played back-to-back games against each other. The Magic took both games, defeating the Raptors 96-111 in their most recent outing. While Magic players had some great performances over the two games, what fans and even Gilbert Arenas were buzzing about is the supposed jersey swap between Anthony Black and Gradey Dick that has taken social media by storm.

Former three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently addressed the jersey swap between Anthony Black and Gradey Dick on the Gil’s Arena podcast. And the whole interaction between Arenas and the rest of the panel is hilarious.

Josiah Johnson brought up the jersey swap between the two rookies and as he narrated the story, he had to be brought back in check when Rashad McCants mentioned he said the phrase, ‘Black D**k’ too easily.

 

Johnson went on to ask the panel of hosts what they thought about the jersey swap between the two rookies after the game. And after everyone gave their two cents, Gilbert Arenas finally chimed in.

 

“Nah, you know what actually makes it funny, they both thought about it at the same time. They both consciously thought about this ‘cause if you see the Magic kid, he actually goes and gets the cameraman. He goes and gets the cameraman and then they decide to do it. The fact that they did it in an NBA arena on TV is just…That’s ballsy.”

The rest of the cast went on to discuss whether Anthony Black and Gradey Dick would be fined for their actions. But the co-hosts felt that they would get a stern talking from the league instead of getting fined or suspended since jersey swaps have been a tradition for years in the NBA.

Gilbert Arenas and Co. discuss possible repercussions

The jersey swap between Anthony Black and Gradey Dick has resulted in some hilarious reactions from former NBA players and fans as well. Even Rashad McCants mentioned how the two of them must’ve thought it was funny to do so on national television while trying to control his laughter.

As the discussion went on, Josiah Johnson mentioned how the Orlando Magic may have fired their social media manager. Though he did upload the post and delete it quickly after, it was already too late since many other pages on X and Instagram had gotten a hold of it and were publishing it anyway.

As per the NBA meme page, the Orlando Magic did indeed fire their social media manager since an opening for the same role was seen on LinkedIn later that very same day. But that does not take away from what Anthony Black and Gradey Dick did.

To put it in the words of Josiah Johnson, it was the first ever ‘Black D**k’ jersey swap in NBA history.

