"Could've had 16,17,18... or more if I played all four quarters!": Warriors' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry reflect on Klay's record breaking night against the Bulls

Warriors’ superstars and Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry reflect on Klay’s NBA record 14 3s night against the Bulls

The Golden State Warriors faced the Chicago Bulls tonight. The Warriors took on the challenge and beat their visitors 119-93. With this win, the Warriors move on to an 11-1 record to start the season. They now head East, for a four-game road trip.

Stephen Curry made sure the Dubs don’t fall short to the Bulls after they took an early 10-point lead. Curry scored 40 points, on 9/17 shooting from the deep, to lead the Warriors past the East’s best team. Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and 7 rebounds, whereas Jordan Poole added another 14 points of his own.

Also Read: “Ray Allen knew Stephen Curry was coming, and now Curry has crossed him, with ease!”: Warriors’ MVP now holds the NBA record for most 3 Pointers Made (Regular season+Playoffs)

Before the game, NBC Sports Bay Area released a clip of Klay Thompson discussing his NBA record 14 made 3s against the Bulls in 2018.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry ponder over Klay’s 14 made 3s

Before the season started, Kelenna Azubuike sat down with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green. The trio is now playing their 10th season together on the Dubs, and it is an occasion to celebrate.

In a clip of the interview released today, we can see Kelenna asking Steph about the NBA record for most 3s in a game. Stephen Curry believes when he retires, Klay Thompson would still be holding the record. Curry held the record with 13 made 3s, which Klay Thompson shattered back in October 2018.

2 years ago today, Klay Thompson erupted for 52 PTS in 3 quarters of action, setting a new NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 TRIPLES!pic.twitter.com/Ek4bGkHSHC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 29, 2020

Also Read: “Scary hours coming soon from Bronny!”: LeBron James hypes up his son’s windmill dunk as the Lakers get blown out at Staples by the Timberwolves

Talking about the same, Steph marveled at how Klay made 14 3s in 3 quarters alone. When Klay was asked about the same, he started pondering how many more shots he could have made, if he played in the fourth quarter as well.

“Maybe I could’ve got 16, 17, 18.” Klay wishes he could’ve played in the fourth quarter on the night he made 14 3-pointers https://t.co/xLs9Ttqsjk pic.twitter.com/UEGgXhbmRf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2021

It is safe to say that the record would have been much higher if Klay played in the 4th quarter as well. The same can be said for Stephen Curry. A lot of the times when the Splash Brothers had a chance to make individual accolades, Steve Kerr has benched them in the final frame, for the team’s betterment. Kerr doesn’t want to risk injuries, costing a season, over the chance to make individual records.