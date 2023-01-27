“Michael Jordan Signed His Name as Mychal Jordan”: How Lakers Legend’s Brother Convinced Adam Silver to Film Chicago Bulls in 97-98 For The Last Dance

There’s little doubt that Michael Jordan is the figure primarily responsible for the globalization of the game of basketball. The Bulls legend remains one of the most recognizable faces in the sport nearly 20 years after his final retirement.

When he first burst onto the scene, Jordan wowed American viewers with his hang time and his impressive scoring arsenal. Once the Bulls began winning championships, there was no stopping his era of dominance and popularity.

MJ was probably the most famous person on the planet during the 1990s. His excellence, combined with his aura off the court, contributed to people across the globe fawning over him.

Many expected Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to be the primary attention drawers at the Barcelona Olympics of 1992. But it was Michael Jordan who underlined the image of the Dream Team at the landmark event.

By the time of his second retirement in 1998, Jordan had ascended into cult status. Many studies named him as perhaps the most influential sportsperson of all time, with good reason.

This Gatorade commercial aired heavily between late 1991 and 1993 and featured classic scenes of Michael Jordan from games, as well as footage of Michael and children playing basketball at a park. This is arguably Jordan’s most famous ad, and the song they made was truly awesome! pic.twitter.com/YZ8mtuRLZ4 — Ghosty Loves Commercials™ (@ClassicAdsX) January 18, 2023

Also Read – Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson see their share of a $7.5 billion company go up 3x!

Michael Jordan used to sign his name as ‘Mychal Jordan’ as he liked Mychal Thompson

Hailing from the Bahamas, Mychal Thompson had a standout college career at the University of Minnesota. His exploits at that level led to him being selected as the no. 1 pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.

Michael Jordan was only 15 years old when Mychal made it to the NBA. He was enamoured by the way the name Mychal was a misspelling of his own name Michael.

According to Ramona Shelbourne, Michael Jordan would even sign his name as ‘Mychal Jordan’ as a kid.

Andy Thompson, NBAE Producer who shot Bulls 98, first met MJ in 91. Apparently MJ loved that Andy’s brother, Mychal Thompson, changed the spelling of his name. MJ was 10 & tried writing his name that way. Mychal Jordan! Until his mom put the kibosh on it. https://t.co/AhmRU7ttfA — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 19, 2020

Also Read – Michael Jordan’s $4 million payday from ‘The Last Dance’ was used for a very noble cause

Andy Thompson used MJ’s adoration for Mychal to convince him to film The Last Dance

Andy Thompson – Mychal’s brother – first met MJ when the Dream Team was getting ready to go to Barcelona. Due to how much MJ admired Mychal, the two hit it off fairly quickly.

This relationship emboldened the filmmaker in Andy to pose a rather uncharacteristic demand of MJ. Thompson enquired Michael if he’d be interested in a documentary for his last season with the Chicago Bulls. After a bit of convincing, Jordan agreed to the proposal.

Nearly 500 hours of footage from Jordan’s final season with the Bulls was recorded and kept at NBA Entertainment studios for nearly 2 decades. Jordan finally gave the green light for ‘The Last Dance’ in 2016, after the Cavs took home their first NBA championship.

Also Read – “First LeBron James was my GOAT, but after watching ‘The Last Dance’ that title goes to Michael Jordan”: Ja Morant explains how the famous Netflix show changed his opinion on the GOAT title