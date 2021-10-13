Basketball

“J.R. Smith gets attacked by a swarm of bees in his debut college golf tournament”: The former LeBron James teammate never fails to amuse with his slip-ups

"J.R. Smith gets attacked by a swarm of bees in his debut college golf tournament": The former LeBron James teammate never fails to amuse with his slip-ups
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Stephen Curry Pre-Game Routine: Tunnel Shot, 100M dash, and everything else the Warriors' superstar does to get in zone for the Game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"J.R. Smith gets attacked by a swarm of bees in his debut college golf tournament": The former LeBron James teammate never fails to amuse with his slip-ups
“J.R. Smith gets attacked by a swarm of bees in his debut college golf tournament”: The former LeBron James teammate never fails to amuse with his slip-ups

Former NBA player J.R. Smith, who recently embarked on a new inning in his life,…