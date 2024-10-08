Ja Morant Brushes Aside His Ankle Injury, Says It’s ‘Just Preseason’

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court after he appears to suffer another lower body injury during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies’ pre-season opener tonight saw Ja Morant return to the court after nine months. The star guard featured in 18 minutes of action before checking out of the game due to a rolled ankle.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Morant joined the post-game press conference and assuaged the concerns of his fans. “I’m good. It’s preseason, man,” Morant told reporters at the American Airlines Center.

Morant was in a 2-on-1 situation on defense, chasing Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes during the second quarter. While the Grizzlies star was retreating, an errant pass from Marshall found its way to the Grizzles star’s right ankle, rolling it just as his foot touched the ground.

Despite having to substitute himself immediately, Ja did manage to stop the fast-break. Morant returned to the court before half-time and seemed to be in good shape. However, he hobbled off the court in the third quarter.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon spoke to Memphis’ head coach Taylor Jenkins, who described the ankle situation as a “minor little tweak”, suggesting that the team’s star point guard wouldn’t miss any games due to the injury.

That has got to be a relief for Grizzlies fans, who have unfortunately gotten used to seeing their team play without their franchise player.

Ja Morant has missed 134 games in his career already

For the first four seasons of his career, the second overall pick of the 2019 Draft played in an average of 62 games every year. By the new eligibility rules, Morant would only qualify for NBA awards in his first season. But nonetheless, he was available enough to show fans his mettle and contribute to wins.

However, since March, 2023, Ja has missed over 90 games across two seasons. The time off Morant faced seemed to have affected his conditioning as he would pick up a shoulder injury shortly after returning from his 25-game suspension.

A tear in his right shoulder forced the guard to undergo season-ending surgery in January of this year. And now that he has recovered, it seems that Morant’s biggest hurdle is the rust his body has accumulated.

In that sense, the pre-season might give Morant the perfect opportunity to return to NBA conditioning in staggered minutes. In 2 weeks when the regular season tips off, fans are hoping that the 25-year-old will be in peak form and return to his posterizing ways.