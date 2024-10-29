Ja Morant Calls Out Grizzlies Fan in Heated Exchange Regarding His Leadership

Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts towards fans after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ja Morant missed yesterday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to right thigh soreness, which resulted in the Memphis Grizzlies losing the contest 123-126 at home. The 25-year-old has been reeling with the injury for a while. After the news of Morant sitting out was reported, a Grizzlies fan had a few things to say to the NBA star on X.

The fan, who goes by the name ‘Coach Von’, posted that it’s understandable if Morant isn’t fully confident about his fitness for the game. He also wrote that Morant must’ve received a lot of tips on how to take care of his body while playing alongside Derrick Rose last season. Showing confidence in the Grizzlies, he hoped for the best for his team against the “Out of conference opponent.”

The comment wasn’t aggressive or offensive, but it rubbed Morant the wrong way. The Grizzlies star soon came out all guns blazing and blasted Coach Von.

“i thought it was just i wasn’t hungry nomore or i haven’t taken dat superstar leap as a leader yet, you confusing me von . make up your mind plz,” he responded.

Morant has been criticized for his poor leadership qualities, especially when the Grizzlies largely depend on him. Von followed up by stating that Morant was proving that accusation exactly by getting into a Twitter war with him.

He wrote, “You just proving my point with all this Twitter sh*t. Lock in man!!” But Morant wasn’t willing to let it go without giving him a piece of his mind.

Ja replied, “i was just giving you more interactions on your post since you tweet a lot . a thank you would’ve meant a lot.”

Von responded to him after that as well, trying to separate himself from the others who are on the internet to be famous. He claimed that when he speaks about something, he does it for his love and passion for the game and the franchise. However, Morant didn’t engage with him after that.

The two-time All-Star was featured on the injury report before the game against the Orlando Magic as well. Despite his ‘questionable’ status, he played for 25 minutes and took his team to a 124-111 victory with 16 points, two rebounds, and 10 assists. However, he had to sit out the Bulls game for the same injury.

This online beef was surprising because Morant isn’t the most active social media user. In addition to that, he rarely responds to or engages with people. But this time, he showed that he can stand up for himself.