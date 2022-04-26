“Ja Morant has more tweets than field goals made in these playoffs”: NBA Twitter trolls the 2022 MIP for his underwhelming performances in the first-round series vs the Wolves

According to the stats, Ja Morant has been more active on social media than he has been on social media in the first round of these playoffs.

Ja Morant had a pretty exceptional campaign in this 2021-2022 regular season. Averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, while leading the Grizzlies to a 56-win year, Morant was rightly rewarded with the 2022 Most Improved Player award.

Despite his regular-season success, the 6-foot-3 guard hasn’t had quite the start to his second-ever playoffs. Sure, the Grizzlies have won two games in the first-round series against the Timberwolves, and Ja has already recorded a historic triple-double, however, the former ROTY hasn’t been up to the mark he set for himself.

With the Grizzlies-Wolves series tied at 2-games apiece, Morant has been averaging a pretty mediocre 20.5 point per game series. And bizarre stats have revealed that the high-flying guard has had more tweets in this postseason than playoffs.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant posted more tweets than field goals in these playoffs

As soon as this wild stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Star player made irrelevant in this series against Minnesota. — Jeffrey McDaniels (@BenHurOvr65) April 24, 2022

Ja morant is on fraud watch, idc if it’s he’s first playoffs series but having more tweets than field goals is scandalous behaviour. — Boateng D. Kofi🇬🇭 (@lennard57) April 24, 2022

Ja Morant has more tweets during the playoffs than he does Field Goals. Shut up Ja and play ball. Chad plays ball, he ain’t with the nonsense. #PlayBallJa — Chad Stevens (@ChadStevensD3) April 25, 2022

Ja Morant got more tweets than field goals, please stop the Steph Curry and Derrick Rose comparisons IMMEDIATELY — Vik 🇸🇴🇬🇧 (@perc30fanatic) April 24, 2022

Memphis will hope Morant manages to find his rhythm and lead the young Grizzlies squad to a deep playoffs run this postseason.