‘Kyrie Irving is the most selfish player, but Ben Simmons is the most pathetic’: Stephen A Smith goes off on Nets stars after Brooklyn stands 0-3 vs. Celtics

Stephen A Smith roasts both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons for their issues as the Nets trail the series 0-3 to the Celtics

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, man. Both brilliant players in their own right, but both are also among those in the NBA who bring their own set of problems.

The former Celtics star missed most of this past regular season due to his decision to not take the Covid vaccine. And while every individual reserves the right to choose whether or not to take the shot, his decision clearly was one that caused problems in Brooklyn.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons’s spat with the Philadelphia 76ers during last season’s playoffs still plays fresh on fans’ minds. And we’re sure it’s fresh on Nets personnel’s minds as well.

With Brooklyn down 0-3 in their series against Boston, everyone has been talking about these two stars almost exclusively. And with all that happening, why should Stephen A Smith be left out of the party?

Recently, the man spoke on these very players. And well, let’s just say, his words weren’t exactly the nicest.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith says that both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons stand among some of the most selfish teammates in the NBA

Stephen A Smith has made it a bit of a hobby to rag on Kyrie Irving off late. But, it appears that, with the Nets down as bad as they are right now, Ben Simmons is getting a piece of the pie as well.

Aren’t quite sure what we’re talking about? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Stephen A was born for moments like today pic.twitter.com/I4YcS1jjKu — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 25, 2022

Yikes.

We wouldn’t go as far as to say either Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving are selfish, per se.

But yeah, they definitely aren’t completely innocent either.

