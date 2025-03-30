“LeBron James Time To Shave Your Head”: Lakers Star’s Decision Has NBA Fans In Stitches Following Win Over Grizzlies

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) spins toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defend during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

LeBron James is no stranger to switching up his look. He’s done everything from rock a stubble with a moustache to now, have a fully groomed beard. While the hair around his chin has never been an issue, it’s the lack of follicle growth atop his head and his subsequent fashion decisions to combat it that have NBA fans in a chokehold.

It’s no secret that James has struggled with a form of male pattern baldness along with a receding hairline for well over a decade. The easiest way to sidestep this problem was to rock a headband.

He did so from the mid to late 2000s while on the Cavs while still in his early 20s and carried on the tradition into his Miami Heat days. Things took a turn in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals when he seemed to be far too locked into wear the headband. Though, he did end up rocking it in the 2013-14 season as usual.

It was his first season in Cleveland in his second stint during the 2014-15 season where he ditched the headband midway. Since then, this decision of his stuck.

Fast-forward to present day and James has brought the headband back. Throughout tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies, the 40-year-old would rock a black headband, leading to a fair bit of indecisiveness from NBA fans on whether this looks good or not. Most argued that it did not.

“LeBron looks weird with a headband now,” said one fan. Their reasoning was it looks strange due to James being far removed from his headband era. Another wrote, “LeBron [James], time to shave your head”

LeBron, time to shave your head. Leave the headband alone #BallIsLife #Lakers #NBA — Joseph Tomas Villanueva (@JTVOG777) March 30, 2025

I’m just gonna say it: LeBron looks weird with a headband now. It’s weird to say bc he started the first half of his career with it. But now? Nah it looks weird lol — Kal-El Atreides (@Superfan_K) March 30, 2025

The criticism clearly didn’t get to LBJ’s head as he dropped a ‘light’ 25-6-8 game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc in the win over the Grizzlies. Perhaps James pulled out the headband due to the magnitude of the game.

With the purple and gold winning, they now have homecourt advantage over the Grizz in the Playoffs if they face off against one another due to a 3-1 season series finish. Given how potent of a home arena Memphis is, being back home in Crypto for a potential Game 7 is always a plus.

This wouldn’t be the first time LeBron wore a headband out of the blue. A November 8, 2018 game during his first season with the Lakers saw him wear a headband along with a couple more scattered instances emulating the same.

When asked in 2015 why he stopped wearing his iconic band, ‘The King’ had a fairly simple answer. “I did it because I just wanted to look like my teammates. Just wanted to be one. Nothing more than that.”