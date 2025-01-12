“Made A Shot I Usually Make”: Ja Morant Nonchalantly Downplays His Game Winner Over Anthony Edwards

Ja Morant is a proven superstar given his ability to get the job done regardless of how his night has gone. Tonight’s game was hyped up to be a Ja vs Anthony Edwards showdown but neither had all too great of a game. Well, the Grizzlies did make up for his inefficient night with two clutch buckets, including he game-winner, which he was quite nonchalant about post-game.

“I made a shot I usually make- a floater,” said Ja of his game-sealing shot that put the Grizz up by 2 with a bit over 20 seconds left in the game. This is a shot that Morant has perfected over the past half decade and has been able to get this off in a variety of ways.

“i made a shot i usually make – a floater” ja morant walks you thru his game winner @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/NS7aOXKQEx — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) January 12, 2025

Tonight’s however, was perhaps the most unorthodox, something fans have come to expect from the Murray State alum. His floater is among the most lethal in the league as he usually gets to it with a sharp spin into the paint and then a dead stop leading to the defender flying past him. A strong shoulder check is also applied on occasion.

Morant’s field goal percentage from in the paint and not the restricted area sits at just above 40% which isn’t otherworldly by any means. He’s been in and out of the lineup this year due to injury and so finding a rhythm has been difficult which is very understandable.

In perhaps his best offensive season which was in 2022-23, he displayed an incredible 45.3% on driving floaters. If he’s able to get himself some solid run for the remainder of this season, expect him to be just as efficient.

Off night for Ja and Ant

Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins, credited Morant for his eventual game-winner, saying, “We know he’s built for those moments. I know it was a struggle.” The struggle he’s referring to is the fact that Morant shot 5-19 from the field. Jenkins did say that Ja was getting ‘great looks’ on the night but the shot simply wasn’t falling.

In regards to him having an off night in general against the Wolves, Morant addressed this in an incredibly brief manner. “Big time win. Shout out to the guys,” said Ja.

Edwards wasn’t all too efficient either as he missed all five of his 3-point attempts and went 4-13 from the field in an underwhelming 15 point outing. Jaylen Wells can be credited for keeping him at bay for a large portion of the game.