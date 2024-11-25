Ja Morant Injury Update (Nov 25th): Is Grizzlies Star Playing Tonight Against The Blazers?

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts from the bench during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant is still not completely healthy after injuring his hip on November 6th. The dynamic guard has missed 8 consecutive games, and the week-to-week updates provided by the Memphis Grizzlies’ doctors imply that Morant will not be playing against the Trail Blazers tonight even though he is recovering well.

Advertisement

After a doubtful status in the Grizzlies’ last game against the Bulls, the guard’s latest injury report shows there is undeniable improvement with him being listed as questionable for tonight with Right Hip Subluxation and Pelvic Muscle Strains.

Ja Morant has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game. Marcus Smart is off the injury report. Zach Edey remains out. More help on the way for Memphis. Story: https://t.co/RYkET9fVcj — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 24, 2024

Of course, a questionable status does usually imply he’s more likely to sit out than suit up, and Memphis will not want to rush their star back before he’s totally ready. And it’s not like they can’t win without him either. They’re 5-3 in the 8 games that Ja Morant has missed with this injury, and the way the other players are stepping up to increase production in his absence, the team can afford to wait till Morant is fully fit to make his return.

The Grizzlies are likely to continue running Scotty Pippen Jr. at the point guard position. The son of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is coming off a career night, where he scored 31 points in Chicago, helping the Grizzlies win 142-131.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are also playing some of the best basketball of their career, averaging 22.9 and 12.7 points per game respectively. They’ve done an admirable job leading the Grizzlies in Ja Morant’s absence.

The Memphis side should not have much trouble getting past the Blazers, who are 13th in the West with a 7-10 record.