Basketball

“Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!”: Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter’s backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader’s response

"Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!": Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter's backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader's response
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Records are made to be broke" - Kurt Angle predicts the WWE superstars who can break the record of Ric Flair
Next Article
Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report IND vs SA 4th T20I
NBA Latest Post
"Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!": Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter's backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader's response
“Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!”: Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter’s backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader’s response

Most NBA players deal quite well with the odd mean tweet. However, one particular tweet…