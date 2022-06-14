“Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!”: Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter’s backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader’s response

Most NBA players deal quite well with the odd mean tweet. However, one particular tweet hurt Ja Morant on a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ja Morant had a pretty eventful 2021-2022 NBA season. The Memphis Grizzlies star led his team to the NBA Playoffs, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors.

His performances from the beginning of the season all the way to the Western Conference Semi-Finals were exceptional. Thus, building the narrative that he could be the next face of the league.

Additionally, he was voted as the NBA’s Most Improved Player. This comes as no surprise, as he averaged 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists a game, a definite improvement on the previous year!

Ja Morant wins the 2021-22 Most Improved Player Award 😤 pic.twitter.com/fFbxKFr5QZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2022

He truly is a beast on the court, and more often than not does not allow the media to affect him. However, a tweet from the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment ‘Mean Tweets’ seems to have ‘hurt’ his feelings.

Ja Morant and other NBA stars faced the heat on the most recent edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets – NBA Edition

Most NBA superstars have thick skin when it comes to taking criticism and insults from fans and journalists alike. However, there are times when it can get under their skin.

This is especially the case when players read out tweets from Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’ segment. The 2022 edition featured the likes of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Edwards, Gary Payton, and Ja Morant.

The latter had one of the meaner tweets, with the fan calling him a ‘soft a** bi**h’. A tweet that Morant claims hurt his feelings!

It is very likely that Ja didn’t really take the tweet too seriously. Nevertheless, it was entertaining to see his stern response to the harsh insult.

