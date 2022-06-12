“Ja Morant can earn $223 million if he wins MVP or is All-NBA”: Grizzlies #12 can eclipse the likes of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant if he signs extension this offseason

Ja Morant is expected to sign his rookie max extension worth $186 million this coming offseason but can increase by about $40 million.

Ja Morant proved to the world this season that he belongs in the uppermost echelon of point guards in the NBA. Regardless of what record the Memphis Grizzlies posted without him on the court, he was undeniably their leader and the Grizz were a dark horse contender for the NBA championship with him on the court.

Morant’s unfortunate injury kept him out for the deciding games against the Golden State Warriors in the WCSF, leading to the Grizzlies losing in 6 games. They would prove to be the toughest challenge for the Steph Curry-led squad in the Western Conference all Playoffs long.

Ja Morant deservedly won Most Improved honors this 2022 NBA season with him increasing his scoring average from 19.1 points per game to 27.4.

Many claimed he was not worthy of the award but the jump from being a solid point guard to an All-NBA first or second teamer in one season is the single hardest jump to make in the league.

Ja Morant can sign a $186 million rookie max extension.

With Ja Morant coming up on the final year of his rookie scale contract that would pay him $12.1 million in 2022-23, Morant is eligible for his rookie max extension. This would kick in from 2023-24 and it could be worth up to $186 million.

However, one stipulation that could generate nearly $40 million more for the 2nd team All-NBA guard is one that states he could earn $223 million if he were to either win an MVP or make All-NBA once again.

Not surprisingly, the latter of those is an achievement the Murray State alum could achieve with ease if he were to stay on course with the way he’s currently playing. Going as far as to say that Ja Morant can win MVP in the next half decade is not out of the ordinary in the slightest either.

Zion Williamson, the one man who was picked ahead of him in 2019, is also up for his rookie max extension worth $182 million. He’s come out and said that he would love to stay in New Orleans so it’s safe to say that both the first and second picks from ‘19 are staying where they were drafted.