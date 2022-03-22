Basketball

“Ja Morant makes everyone on the court better, even his opponents!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant gasses up the Grizzlies’ star, compares him to Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson

"Ja Morant makes everyone on the court better, even his opponents!": Nets' Kevin Durant gasses up the Grizzlies' star, compares him to Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Mr. Military was going to make me a good little boy, a good soldier": Dennis Rodman exposes Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's authoritative nature
Next Article
"GOAT LeBron James still that dude, stop pretending he isn’t!!": Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on the King as he leads Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers with a massive triple-double
NBA Latest Post
"Tell Michael Jordan not to quit the sport twice": Nick Wright shares another insane take on the GOAT debate
“Tell Michael Jordan not to quit the sport twice”: Nick Wright shares another insane take on the GOAT debate

Michael Jordan has cemented his status as the GOAT. Yet, there are always outliers and…