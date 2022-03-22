“Ja Morant makes everyone on the court better, even his opponents!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant gasses up the Grizzlies’ star, compares him to Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant sings praises for Ja Morant ahead of the team’s trip to Memphis, compares him to greats

The NBA has an incredible pool of young talent currently. There are players like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and more, who are leading their teams at young ages while setting high expectations for themselves. Kevin Durant faced two of them recently, falling short to Jayson Tatum and his Celtics, as well as Luka Doncic and his Mavericks.

Tonight, KD led the way for the Nets to secure a win over Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. He scored 37 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished 8 assists, all while shooting over 65% from the field.

Kevin Durant tonight: 37 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists 15/23 FG

4/7 3PT

3/3 FT 76.1% TS Pure hoops pic.twitter.com/1CD1v8KZuN — Depressed Nets Fan (@DepressedNets) March 22, 2022

While securing the win, KD also passed Jerry West on the all-time scoring list. After the game, KD talked about the Nets’ upcoming matchup.

“The sky is the limit for Ja Morant!”: Kevin Durant

After the game tonight, Kevin Durant was asked about their upcoming matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Durant, who has always admired Ja and his game, had nothing but praise for the young star. KD was asked which player does Morant remind him of. Durant said,

“He’s a combination of players I feel. I think the greatest players of our game can transform into anybody at any given point and I think Ja’s on his way to that. When he playing, I see two, three, four different Hall-of-Famers in his game. From (Allen)Iverson, he might make a (Micheal)Jordan-like layup, he might run down the court like a (Russell) Westbrook or Derrick Rose… I think the sky is the limit for him. His future is obviously bright. He makes everybody playing against him better – even opponents.”

Kevin Durant says he sees Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose in the game of Ja Morant: “His future is obviously bright. He makes everybody playing against him – even opponents” pic.twitter.com/VQLSBGr8Sp — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 22, 2022

Coming from KD, this praise must mean a lot to Ja. I guess he’d try his best to show up and prove he is worth the hype, when Kevin Durant and his Nets make their way to Memphis for Wednesday’s game.